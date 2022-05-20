I didn’t know it was a sign of diabetes | Tom Bueno

Reproduction / Instagram Tom Bueno discovered diabetes at age 22

It may seem strange, but when I was diagnosed with diabetes, at age 22, I already had at least five traditional symptoms of the disease. But the lack of knowledge made me ignore the signs. Back then, if you asked me about diabetes, I would say it was a disease of older people who had consumed too much candy. I remember hearing the following phrase many times at home: “Don’t eat too much sweets so you don’t get diabetic”.

It wasn’t something only talked about inside my house, by my parents or grandparents. To this day, I hear it on the streets. Many people do not know anything about this disease that affects more than 16 million Brazilians and are unaware of the signs that the body gives when blood glucose is altered. If I had known the basics at the time, I would have asked for help sooner and not expected to be so sick. My body had been warning me for at least three months.

Suddenly, I began to have a desperate thirst. Drinking water was an uncontrollable desire, I could drink more than 1 liter in one gulp.

The night’s sleep was no longer the same. I woke up at least 4 times to go to the bathroom. Even ants in the pot started to appear. The excess sugar in the urine was attractive to them, who were also there to warn me, but I paid no attention.

I started to eat a lot. It was an endless hunger, a lion’s hunger, but the count didn’t add up. On the scale I lost weight. It was 13 kilos in just over 2 months. It is worth mentioning that I was not overweight.

Vision also began to be affected. I couldn’t see very well anymore. Everything was blurry. I went to see an ophthalmologist and was diagnosed with myopia. Good thing I didn’t have the glasses made. It would be a waste as my problem was diabetes.

The tiredness was also very great. I didn’t need to make physical effort to get tired. It was this fatigue that stopped me when I climbed 2 steps of stairs in my work building. From there, I was taken to the emergency room by friends, and in this way, I found that my blood glucose was at 640 ml/dl, that is, six times the normal rate. I was already in serious condition and needed to be hospitalized.

So don’t ignore the signals the body gives. In addition to the symptoms I had, below I list other common symptoms of diabetes that endocrinologist Denise Franco also warns:

Very thirsty and dry mouth

exaggerated hunger

sudden weight loss

Excessive urination

Tired fast and weakness

Blurred vision

Wounds that take time to heal

frequent infections

These symptoms can appear in the most common cases of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. By the way, do you know the difference between these two types? I’ll explain next week.





