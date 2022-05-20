I have a cold: is it ok to exercise or is it better to rest? – 05/20/2022

With the arrival of the cold it is common for many people to get cold. And what about training when you get sick?

First of all, it’s important to see a doctor to know if what you have is just a cold, covid-19 or the flu. After that, even if you are not infected with the coronavirus, keep in mind that respiratory diseases can be easily transmitted, especially in closed places. So if you’re coughing, sneezing or a runny nose, for example, be mindful and think about other people, don’t go to the gym and exercise outdoors.

Now let’s go to the question if it’s better to train or rest… When we have a cold, it’s common to feel tired, with fatigue. This is because the body is using extra energy to fight the virus. This can suppress energy for exercise. So, know that you will need to train light. Keep realistic expectations for your performance — don’t charge more than your body can offer right now.

The recommendations of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) are that people with “neck up” and regressive signs and symptoms can be cleared for short-term, light-intensity physical exercise—because long or intense activities temporarily affect the immunity.

You can train if you have these symptoms

– Mild earache It’s okay to exercise lightly or moderately. However, the buildup of fluid behind the ear can affect your balance and it is appropriate that you avoid activities that introduce more fluid into the ear, such as swimming.

– Stuffy nose (nasal congestion) Exercise performance depends on a good supply of oxygen. With a stuffy nose, this task becomes more difficult. So watch your level of exertion and reduce the pace if you have difficulty breathing and get very out of breath — it is worth remembering that the perception of exertion is compromised when we have a cold.

Sore throat IT’S a nuisance, but it usually doesn’t stop you from exercising lightly. The important thing is to stay hydrated and drink fluids frequently to help relieve a sore throat.

ATTENTION: if some of these symptoms are more “boring” and are not decreasing, don’t go training and rest because, in addition to your performance being totally affected and you putting other people at risk, your body needs energy and rest to recover .

Don’t go to training if you have these symptoms

– Fever According to the CDC, most mild colds do not cause a fever. However, when your body is fighting the virus, it can trigger a very low fever. Therefore, your body temperature will be higher than normal and will increase even more with exercise, which is not a good idea. So, always wait for the fever to pass to get back to training.

– wet cough It means that we are producing mucus. Exercising with a wet cough will make your workout harder, reduce your performance, and can put even more strain on your lungs and heart, which can increase your risk of cardiovascular complications.

– stomach problems In general, when you have cold symptoms that occur below the neck, such as chest congestion, chest pain, or stomach symptoms, it is best to rest and see a doctor for proper treatment. So, only return to exercise when you feel better.

As I’ve explained, very intense and/or long-term exercise can increase the body’s energy demands and even temporarily depress/suppress the immune system. For this reason, overtraining or repeated exercise throughout the day is not a good strategy when you have a cold, even if your condition is mild.

When you have a cold and have no symptoms that prevent you from training, focus on doing light exercise, just so you don’t lose everything you’ve already achieved in your training, but don’t make your symptoms worse. You can do, for example, low-impact aerobic exercise (biking or walking) and light weight training.

Because colds and congestion in the ears and nose can affect your balance, be careful when performing exercises that require balance or head-down positions, such as yoga.

The most important thing is that you know your limits and always seek medical advice. And, if your cold has strong and persistent symptoms that keep you from training, focus on health recovery, maintain good hydration and use medication recommended by your doctor.

References: