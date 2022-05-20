iPhone 14: The release date and all the leaks so far

As has become a tradition in recent years, Apple intends to launch its new iPhone 14 in the month of September, more precisely on the 13th, a Tuesday. At least, that’s what a website leak says. iDropNewsspecializing in rumors involving the apple company.

The site does not, of course, guarantee that Apple will use the date to announce new products, as the company may – in the meantime – postpone the event for a variety of reasons. The exact day must be confirmed only from mid-August, when Apple starts recording videos for the September event.

Still in the leak, it is said that, for now, Apple has not decided whether this year’s event will be in person or will keep the virtual format, as it has been since 2020.

While the “Apple September Event” does not arrive, check below all the leaks that have occurred so far about the iPhone 14:

iPhone 14 Design

Don’t expect anything new in terms of design. According to sources, the iPhone 14 will have an identical design to the iPhone 13. Even putting the devices side by side, you won’t be able to notice big differences between them, unless you go into their settings. In addition, the company is expected to launch four models of iPhones, the standard, the Pro, the Max and the Pro Max, with screens of 6.1 and 6.7 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. That is, there will not be a mini version.

Processor

The expectation is that the new iPhone 14 will run the new A16 Bionic chip. However, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company can still use a modified version of the A15 in the two most basic models of the iPhone 14, and the A16 in the Pro versions. According to sources from iDropNewsthis difference between devices is driven by supply chain problems, with Apple not being able to produce as many chips as it wants.

Cooling

Apple has been testing in recent years a new vapor chamber cooling system, to accommodate the greater processing power and 5G connection of the new devices. However, it is still unclear whether the company intends to use the feature in this year’s new models.

notch

Used since 2017, with the iPhone X, Apple appears to be ready to start ditching the notch on iPhones screens. As we have already mentioned here in Gizmodo Brazilthe company may adopt a hole system for the camera and a cutout in the form of a “pill” for the other sensors, but only on the Pro models of the iPhone 14. In addition, Face ID will be able to work under the screen.

cameras

As expected, the iPhone 14 is expected to have camera improvements, such as a 48-megapixel sensor, as well as 8k video recording capabilities. The introduction of a “periscope” type zoom lens is still expected, but it is still unclear whether this novelty will arrive in 2022 or 2023.

Colors

Rumors point out that the new iPhones will have new color standards, including purple. In addition, a unique finish is expected that changes tone according to lighting conditions.

iPhone 14 price

Yes, prices will go up. According to sources, the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro started at $999 during its launch. The iPhone Pro Max will start at $1,199 (against $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max). Apple is expected to offer an initial storage of 256 GB in the new devices, information that has not yet been confirmed by multiple sources.

Far beyond the iPhone 14

Apple may also use the same iPhone 14 launch event to announce other products, such as new Apple Watch handsets, including the Series 8 and SE 2. The AirPods Pro 2, a new iPad, is also expected to launch, as well as two new Macs.

Currently, the iPhone 13 can be purchased with prices starting at R$ 5,649