Last meal time of day may increase cancer risk, study finds

A study carried out by the Institute of Global Health in Barcelona showed that the last meal time can significantly change a person’s risk of developing prostate or breast cancer. Findings suggest that eating before 9 pm or leaving at least a two-hour break between dinner and the time to sleep can reduce the risk of each cancer by 20%.





The research analyzed the eating and sleeping behavior of 621 men diagnosed with prostate cancer and 1205 women with breast cancer. The study highlights that cases of people who work at night were excluded, which, according to previous analyses, are already naturally linked to a greater risk of developing one of the diseases.





In further analysis, with the adjustment made for all factors that influence cancer risk, the results showed that individuals who ate dinner before 9 pm or at least two hours before bed had a 26-fold lower risk of developing breast cancer. prostate cancer and a 16% lower risk of breast cancer compared to those who ate after 10pm or slept shortly after a meal.









Dr Manolis Kogevinas, who led the study, said the results highlighted the importance of circadian rhythms (regular changes in mental and physical states over a period of a full day) in studies of diet and cancer. According to the author, if confirmed, the results could have implications for cancer prevention recommendations.





“The impact can be especially important in cultures such as southern Europe, where people dine late,” noted Kogevinas.





Previous studies have already pointed to the importance of adapting to daily eating patterns and prolonging the time between the last meal and sleep. In other epidemiological studies, interruption of the circadian rhythm had already been considered a risk factor for prostate, breast, colon, liver, pancreas, ovary and lung cancer.





According to the scientific journal Nature, interruptions in this rhythm “caused by environmental, genetic and pathological risk factors promote the initiation and progression of cancer”. In previous research, scientists were able to identify several mechanisms that point to the effect of diet on circadian rhythm.

