Learn how to cook healthy and tasty

São Paulo – SP, Thursday, May 19, 2022, per Francesca Weber. Having a balanced diet is ideal to keep your health and the health of your whole family up to date! And a health up to date in everything we need to live with more quality of life, with more mood, joy and healthy.

So learn below some tips to make your life easier and improve your diet! And start today to change some eating habits, to become healthier and happier. Stay with us until the end and learn, here at Casa e Recipes, everything you need to adopt a healthy diet.

How to cook healthy

First of all, adopting a healthy diet is very important to maintain the balance of your body. Therefore, a colorful dish, with lots of vegetables, vegetables and leaves makes all the difference to your health! Foods rich in sugar and salt should be used with caution. In addition, consumption of fruits, good fat, protein and a reasonable amount of water are also very important!

So the right choice of fat makes all the difference. So, give preference to an extra virgin olive oil or cook with the fat of the food itself, avoiding soy oil, for example. Also, reduce the consumption of snacks, snacks and fried foods too, this is a good first step.

Another important attitude is the consumption of potable water. So, consult a doctor or nutritionist to know the ideal amount for your weight and age group. The golden tip for drinking water during the day is to always have a full bottle close to you. That way, you won’t forget to take it and when you feel thirsty, you’ll already have the bottle close by.

And what can I use to season my food?

When it comes to seasoning, avoid the use of tablet broths and industrialized seasonings. And as substitutes, use natural seasonings like onions, garlic and peppers. You can also use spices like black pepper, sweet and spicy paprika, cumin, and many others. Finally, spices like rosemary, marjoram, thyme and oregano make all the difference to make your dishes even more delicious!

But don’t forget, the practice of physical exercises is ideal to keep your health up to date. Choose to practice exercises that you enjoy and that make you want to continue. That’s because enjoying the exercise is already a big step for you to continue doing it. Always wear light and comfortable clothes and have a bottle of water with you, so you don’t get dehydrated!

Take advantage of these tips and start improving your health today!