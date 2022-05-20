Meta officially announces WhatsApp Premium

This Thursday (19), Meta officially announced WhatsApp Premium, a paid version of the platform. There will be an optional subscription plan for companies, guaranteeing access on up to 10 different devices.

In addition, instead of the phone number after “wa.me”, companies will now be able to enter the name of the establishment, which should greatly facilitate the disclosure of company contacts.

The purpose of the change is to make links more memorable for customers, as it is much simpler to memorize a name than it is to memorize a nine-digit number. However, you will still need to have a valid phone number to have an account and have WhatsApp Premium conversations.

The information was announced during the Conversations conference, which focuses on the business audience. It is not yet known when WhatsApp Premium will be available for purchase, nor how much it will cost to subscribe to the feature.

WhatsApp can finally let you out of groups discreetly

Who has never been through the situation of needing to leave a group on WhatsApp, but, simply because the exit is shown to everyone present, ends up staying in the online environment simply to avoid attracting attention? However, the Meta messenger is developing a way to solve this, with a kind of “discrete output”.

According to WABetainfo, a site specializing in news about the beta versions of the app, the new feature will no longer notify all participants when someone leaves, notifying only who is leaving the group and the admins. Therefore, participants will leave the message of “(name) has left the group”.

