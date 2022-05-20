Ministry of Economy receives annual readjustment of health plans | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Ministry of Economy receives annual readjustment of health plans

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) reported this Thursday (19) that it sent the Ministry of Economy the calculation of the annual readjustment index of individual plans and what percentage is under appreciation in the portfolio. The ANS did not disclose the recommended index and said it does not comment on projections on the readjustment index. After analysis in the folder, the percentage will be published in the Official Gazette of the Union, but no date has yet been set.

The regulatory agency also said that it participated in a public hearing at the Commission on the Rights of the Elderly of the Chamber of Deputies, last Wednesday (the 18th) to detail the entire process that involves the calculation of the readjustment for the individual or family plans of this year.

During the hearing, representatives of health plan operators defended annual readjustment around 16% for individual plans – the highest in history. Operators say that the Covid-19 pandemic caused a reduction in expenses in 2020, but costs started to grow again in 2021.

In addition, they say that individual contracts had a reduction in monthly fees of 8% in 2021 because of the reduction in expenses of operators in the previous year, and that compensation would be necessary this year.

The superintendent of studies and special projects of the National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde), Sandro Leal Alves, recalled that the reduction in activities was due to people’s fear of seeking health services in the worst moments of the pandemic. Therefore, according to him, there was a decrease in demand, mainly for consultations and exams, but the search for these services grew again last year.

The executive superintendent of the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge), Marcos Novais, said that the pandemic generated a distortion in expenses, which fell during social isolation and then “exploded”.

Ana Carolina Navarrete, coordinator of the Health program at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), points out that the entities representing the operators try to justify a high increase. But, according to her, with arguments that are not necessarily technical

“We have already seen that the reference data for the 2022 readjustment is the variation in medical expenses from 2020 to 2021 and this variation was below pre-pandemic levels, which would not justify an increase as high as what they are trying to make us believe will come. “, she says, adding that collective contracts should suffer even greater readjustments.

The president of the Commission on the Rights of the Elderly, Denis Bezerra (PSB-CE), evaluated that a double-digit readjustment in health plans will further penalize the elderly population, amid the economic crisis aggravated by the general increase of prices.