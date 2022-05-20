Ministry of Health should soon release third dose of Covid vaccine for teenagers

Jenni Smith 2 mins ago Health Comments Off on Ministry of Health should soon release third dose of Covid vaccine for teenagers 0 Views

The Ministry of Health should release in the coming days the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for the age group from 12 to 17 years. The information was confirmed exclusively by the R7 by two specialists who are part of the Ctai (Technical Advisory Board on Immunization of Covid-19) of the Ministry of Health.

The collegiate meeting that gave the green light for the teenagers’ third dose took place on the 6th.

Soon, the Ministry of Health will publish an ordinance with the criteria for complementing the immunization of this group, which includes about 20 million people.

In February, the folder had already recommended the booster dose only for immunocompromised adolescents.

Since the decision, the ministry is making strategic planning for the distribution of vaccines that will be needed in this new phase of the vaccination campaign.

Currently, 13.1 million adolescents aged 12 to 17 have completed the two-dose regimen, according to data from Localiza SUS.

The interval of four months between the second and third doses must be maintained, as in the case of immunization of persons over 18 years of age.

wanted by R7the Ministry of Health stated that the matter is on the agenda again for the next meeting of Ctai, on Friday (20).














About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Alzheimer’s, Erectile Dysfunction: What Does the Mediterranean Diet Help Prevent? – 05/19/2022

From reducing the risk of cardiovascular and degenerative diseases to increasing satiety, aiding weight loss …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved