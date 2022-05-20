Monkeypox: Here’s What We Know About Transmission | Health

The dozens of recorded cases of monkeypox in Europe, North America and Australia in recent days have raised awareness among scientists and health agencies. So far, there are at least 100 cases reported outside Africa, in 11 countries.

On the African continent, there are already more than 1,200 suspected cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo. There are still no reports of cases in Brazil.

Experts still don’t know exactly how the disease is being transmitted.. Generally, the Monkeypox passes from animals to humans – because it is a zoonosis – and, less frequently, from one person to another. Outbreaks have occurred in the past – the most recent of which was in 2021 in the United States.

“These [varíolas] minors – smallpox minor, monkey pox, cow pox – transmission has more to do with skin contact. It is this proximity of animals that causes cow and monkey smallpox to appear, which is why inter-human transmission is very rare”, explains Renato Kfouri, pediatric infectious disease specialist and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations.

“That’s why it never spread. Smallpox like that is contained in regions of Africa and where it has this proximity to the jungle, to animals”, adds Kfouri (see video above). “Respiratory transmission is already described, skin to skin, but not all at once, in several countries around the world. This is a novelty”, she says.

In addition to contact with the infected person – through the skin, with the lesions or body fluids of the sick person, including droplets and respiratory secretions – monkeypox is also transmitted by contaminated material, such as bedding.

As some of the cases are occurring in men who have sex with men (MSM), the sexual route of transmission is also being investigated by world health authorities.

“There is probably some form of more intimate contact favoring transmission. But the transmission mechanism of this virus in particular is not yet known”, says Kfouri. But he warns that there can be no stigmatization of this group, as there was in the emergence of HIV.

“We stigmatize sexual behavior a lot on the issue of HIV, as if it were the only way of transmission – and certainly, this time, it is not”, he highlights.

Epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, a professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), published similar observations on the social network Twitter:

“If you are a man who has sex with another man and you have a stable relationship (fixed partner), the chance of having a sexually transmitted infection is ~0%. Just like if you are a man who has sex with a woman. Or a woman who has sex with women,” he recalled.

“If you have multiple partners, and when you have sexual intercourse you don’t use condoms and have a risky behavior, your chance increases a lot. The combinations are endless. So it’s not your sexual orientation that transmits the disease, it’s the way you chose to live their sexuality”, added Maciel.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is a disease that occurs mainly in tropical forest areas of Central and West Africa, being only occasionally exported to other regions.

In 2003, the first monkeypox outbreak outside Africa occurred in the United States – related to contact with infected pet prairie dogs. The dogs were housed with rats and voles from The Gambia – which had been imported to the US from another African country, Ghana. The outbreak has led to more than 70 cases of monkeypox in the US.

Cases have also been reported in travelers leaving Nigeria for Israel (September 2018) and the UK (September 2018, December 2019, May 2021 and May 2022), Singapore (May 2019) and to the US in July and November 2021.