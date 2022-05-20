Motorola Moto G52j launched with 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 695 and low price

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in the Japanese market and it is known as the Moto G52j. In general terms, this device shares some technical details with the current Moto G52, with minor adjustments for the country.
With a design already known to the global public, the Moto G52j has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the central hole in the display houses the 13 MP front camera.
Under the hood, the Moto G52j features Snapdragon 695 processor, and it works together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.
economy and market
18 May
Motorola
16 May
On the rear set of cameras, the smartphone has a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle sensor and a macro lens of only 2 MP.
The device comes out of the box with 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 port for headphones and NFC for approximation payments on the FeliCa service.
Powers the entire set, the 5,000 mAh battery that has 15W fast charging, and the operating system is the already outdated Android 11.
technical specifications
- 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Platform
- 6 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 13 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 port, fingerprint reader and NFC
- 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging
- Android 11
price and availability
Launched in black and white, the new Moto G52j can now be purchased in the Japanese market for the starting price of 39,800 yen, around R$1,548 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
What do you think of the new Moto G52j? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.