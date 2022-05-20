Motorola Moto G52j launched with 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 695 and low price

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in the Japanese market and it is known as the Moto G52j. In general terms, this device shares some technical details with the current Moto G52, with minor adjustments for the country.

With a design already known to the global public, the Moto G52j has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the central hole in the display houses the 13 MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Moto G52j features Snapdragon 695 processor, and it works together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.