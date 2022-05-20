MS resident with rare disease makes “vakinha” to rent respiratory equipment and go to college

Since the age of 17, Jaynne Leonardo da Silva, 24, a resident of Deodápolis, has been facing a rare genetic disease that has not even been discovered/cataloged. Even so, she does not give up her dream of becoming a doctor and continues to survive with palliative treatments.





After a lot of struggle, the young woman managed to be approved at a federal university in Rio Grande do Sul, but is in her second year studying remotely due to health conditions. This scenario should change next Saturday (21), when Jaynne will embark to start face-to-face studies.





However, the young woman uses an oxygen cylinder to assist in breathing, but the device has not met the need and she needs a mechanical ventilator, estimated at R$ 34 thousand. Unable to afford the cost, she made a “vakinha” to rent the device monthly, on average R$ 4 thousand.





Also according to the student, the SUS (Unified Health System) will not provide the fan she needs and the family tries the device through legal measures, but until a decision is made, Jaynne needs to breathe.





“I really want to go study and follow my dream, because as I said, I don’t know how much time I have, so I want to live every day as if it were my last and fulfill my dream, which is to become a doctor”, explains Jaynne in a published text. with the request for help through the virtual vakinha.





Until now, doctors say that because it is a very rare genetic disease, it is expected that they will only have an accurate diagnosis in 15 years.





disease onset





The student reports that at the beginning she discovered some autoimmune diseases and neurological alterations and dysautonomias (malfunctioning or non-functioning of the organs), later on. The first organ that stopped working was the intestine, then the stomach.





Currently, Jaynne has eight organs/glands affected with malfunctioning or non-functioning, being the two intestines (large and small), stomach, left and right vision, heart, adrenal gland, bladder, loss of muscle strength on the left side of the body. Also, she just discovered the lung involvement, which is only working 40%.





Medical report





Jaynne’s report points to a complex neurological picture composed of significant dysautonomia, muscular and respiratory weakness and severe neuropathy.





Currently, she is being monitored and investigated in the neuromuscular diseases sector at Unifesp.

Acute hepatic porphyria, hereditary amyloidosis have already been ruled out and the main hypothesis at the moment is an autoinflammatory syndrome.





The student awaits the results of two genetic tests that went to Canada.





Service:





Virtual vakinha address: https://www.vakinha.com.br/2848345





*Internal photo: Jaynne with the oxygen cylinder.





