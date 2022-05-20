MultiVersus is a fun free Super Smash Bros ‘style’ fighting game; we tested | Fighting games

MultiVersus is a new Super Smash Bros. style arena fighting game being developed by Player First Games in partnership with Warner Bros. The game arrives for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam) for free and bringing support for crossplay. Scheduled for release in 2022, the game features a varied cast, with iconic characters from Warner Bros. brands ranging from heroes like Batman and Superman to Shaggy, Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny, among others.

A new closed Alpha test takes place from May 19 to 27 and the TechTudo was invited to test the game. Check out, in the following lines, the main details of MultiVersus and also our first impressions.

1 of 4 MultiVersus is a fighting game that brings together iconic characters from Warner Bros. in arenas — Photo: Publicity/Warner Bros. games MultiVersus is a fighting game that brings together iconic characters from Warner Bros. in arenas — Photo: Publicity/Warner Bros. games

Unlike traditional fighting games, MultiVersus bets on a two-on-two format, with a strong emphasis on online competition. This is also reflected in character skill kits, which focus on cooperation. There is also the possibility of participating in one-on-one matches or even one-on-one matches for up to four players.

According to the developer, the intention is to feed the game with new content each season, including characters, game modes and skins. Closed trials have also already brought a preview of a Fortnite-like Battle Pass system, which guarantees rewards as you level up.

The game will make use of rollback netcode to ensure better quality online matches for players, in addition to supporting cross-progression across all platforms. This means that it will be possible to pair matches and transfer save data regardless of platform.

2 of 4 Free and with cross-play support, MultiVersus promises to move the fighting game scenario — Photo: Disclosure / Warner Bros. games Free and with cross-play support, MultiVersus promises to move the fighting game scenario — Photo: Disclosure / Warner Bros. games

Warner Bros. Games confirmed new playable MultiVersus fighters, including: Velma from Scooby Doo; Taz, from the Looney Tunes; and the Iron Giant, from the 1999 film of the same name. Check out the full list of characters confirmed so far with their voice actors in the English version:

Batman (DC) – voiced by Kevin Conroy;

Superman (DC) – voiced by George Newbern;

Wonder Woman (DC) – voiced by Abby Trott;

Harley Quinn (DC) – voiced by Tara Strong;

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo) – voiced by Matthew Lillard;

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes) – voiced by Eric Bauza;

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones) – voiced by Maisie Williams;

Jake (Adventure Time) – voiced by John DiMaggio;

Finn (Adventure Time) – voiced by Jeremy Shada;

Steven Universe (Steven Universe) – voiced by Daniel DiVenere;

Garnet (Steven Universe) – voiced by Estelle;

Tom & Jerry – voiced by Eric Bauza;

Reindog (original character); – voiced by Andrew Frankel

Velma (Scooby-Doo) – voiced by Kate Mucucci;

Taz (Looney Tunes) – voiced by Jim Cummings;

Iron Giant (The Iron Giant) – Voiced by Jon Lipow.

THE TechTudo tested the alpha version of the game on a PS5, where we identified eventual drops in the fps rate, in addition to some bugs. Among them, what bothered me the most was the locking of the menus, being necessary to restart the game to continue playing it. On the other hand, the problems are small when compared to the colorful graphics and characters full of charisma, which are even more interesting because of the unusual combinations of powers and abilities.

Another aspect that should please the most detailed is the dubbing (in English) of the characters’ lines, which were done with the voices of the original actors. But, it is worth mentioning that the game will also have Portuguese dubbing.

3 of 4 MultiVersus arrives with colorful graphics and characters full of charisma — Photo: Disclosure/Steam MultiVersus arrives with colorful graphics and characters full of charisma — Photo: Disclosure/Steam

In alpha, the game came with four distinct modes. The first is 1vs1, where heroes face off individually, while team combat is the option with two 2-player teams. There is also the cooperative vs AI, which is also done in pairs, but against the game itself, and the TCT, where 4 players face each other in the midst of general chaos.

Of these, the biggest highlight goes to the match in duos, which is recommended by the game itself. It’s the best way to take advantage of the game’s central proposal, which is to combine skills of characters from different universes and create synergy between them. That, of course, not to mention the comical part that is seeing Wonder Woman and Shaggy, for example, operating as a team.

However, as in games with similar proposals, such as Brawlhalla and Super Smash Bros. itself, the orientation of team fighting can be quite confusing, especially for players who are not used to the genre. The game uses colors to differentiate teams in an attempt to improve visualization, but amidst the chaos and visual effects of abilities, keeping an eye on characters can be a problem even with the feature.

4 of 4 Matches between four players can be visually confusing in MultiVersus — Photo: Disclosure/Steam Disputes between four players can be visually confusing in MultiVersus — Photo: Disclosure/Steam

With a good cast of characters, dynamic structure for combats and plenty of charisma, MultiVersus proved to be quite promising, despite the aforementioned problems (after all, it’s still an alpha version). Fun and strategic, the game is a good option for those who want to enjoy a free fighting game with friends.

How to register for the Closed Alpha

Those who want to try out MultiVersus before the official launch have a chance to register for the Closed Alpha test, which runs from May 19-27. The first step is to go to the official registration page (https://account.wbgames.com/betas/register/627595d1ae1f57d328fc046e) and log into your WB Games account.

It is worth noting that registration does not guarantee access to the test, as it will be subject to the availability of keys. If you are not selected, there will be an open Beta test for all interested parties sometime in July, with no date set yet.