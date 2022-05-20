New AliExpress offers: from drone to electric toothbrush

THE AliExpress is an online marketplace where the most varied types of products are sold at affordable prices. In addition to a great price, Chinese ecommerce still offers Aliexpress free shipping, discount coupons and various promotional actions to buy all kinds of items.

Currently the action super deals is offering a variety of products with discounts of up to 70%, including cell phones, tablets, wireless headphones, speakerssmart home items, decor, apparel and more.

The action will be available until the 22nd of May, and as always we have selected some offers for you to take advantage of. At the end of the article you can also enjoy a AliExpress coupon. Check out:

Tronsmart Ace Pro Bluetooth Headset

58% Off On the street, on the bus or in the office, always have your Tronsmart headphones handy and get away from the routine for a while! You’ll be able to enjoy your favorite music and your favorite podcasts whenever and wherever you want. BRL 315.54

High-performance audio and low power consumption make the Tronsmart Ace Pro headphones ideal for meetings, movies and games.

These earphones have a Qualcomm chip that maximizes the synchronization between audio and video and presents a battery life of up to 27 hours. The fit is quite comfortable and the Tronsmart Ace Pro is waterproof.

Smartphone Oneplus Nord CE 2 5G

38% Off Everyone likes a little space to do more, so Nord CE 2 comes with two SIM card slots and an extra micro SD card slot so you can expand storage up to 1TB, still with 4500mAh of battery power. BRL 2,584.99

Excellent option for those looking for cost benefitthe Oneplus Nord CE 2 has AMOLED screen 6.7 inches with 90Hz refresh rate, which ensures good usability fluidity and navigability between applications.

The model has 8GB of RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage. For photos and videos, there are 3 rear camera resolutions, 64MP, 8MP and 2MP, as well as a 16MP front camera, with support for Ultra HD video recordings (4K) at 30fps and Full HD (1080p).

Drone 4K Zll SG907 Max

30% Off Through its 4K camera you will get high resolution and quality images, and you will be able to record all your way. Thanks to its GPS system you will be able to reach long distances and conquer spaces independently. BRL 1,193.91

This drone model stands out for its stability, having three-axis self-stabilizer.

With a flight duration of up to 25 minutes, through its two batteries, the Zll sg907 max has a 4k camera so you get high-resolution, high-quality images and recordings.

The model also has Wi-Fi connection and built-in GPSin addition to automatic return and an ergonomic and intuitive control, which makes it easy and comfortable to use.

Colmi P45 smartwatch

66% Off It has a large 1.81-inch screen, supports 118 kinds of sports, and uses the latest generation of blood oxygen sensor (using red light to detect blood oxygen is more accurate). It has a bigger battery. BRL 446.60

The Colmi P45 is a smartwatch with 1.81 inch screen and a complete system to monitor your activities and your health.

The model supports 118 sports, sblood oxygen sensor, heart rate and blood pressure meter. THE smart watch it also has smartphone integration via Bluetooth and battery life of 3 to 7 days of use.

Oral-b Light Bluet Electric Toothbrush 4510

52% Off Its optimized technology ensures more uniform stack performance. The model has an ergonomic soft rubber handle and significantly improves gum health. BRL 206.14

The Oral-B DB4510 is a electric toothbrush that works through vibrations (7600 per minute) and removes bacteria up to twice as fast as manual toothbrushes.

The model is 100% waterproof and has an ergonomic body, ensuring comfort when using it. Its design allows it to reach the most difficult places in the mouth, and to keep it charged two AA batteries are needed.

Synhwei P3 Digitizing Table

45% Off It is designed for gameplay, drawing, painting, sketching, e-signatures, etc. Battery-free pen making lines flow faster and smoother, increasing overall performance. BRL 278.40

The Synhwei P3 is a digitizing table 6.6” with 2560 LPI resolution. ideal for designer and illustratorsthe model has a pen with a sensitivity of 8192 levels, which allows high speed and freedom for your drawings and projects, guaranteeing richness of detail.

Compatible with major graphics software, Synhwei P3 works with Windows, Android and Mac-OS.

AliExpress Coupon 2022

Want to save even more when shopping for discounted products? enjoy it AliExpress discount coupon and guarantee an even lower price!

coupon ALIFAN for R$15 off for purchases over R$20.

This AliExpress 2022 coupon is valid for the 1st purchase on the website.