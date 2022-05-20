Nintendo Switch Sports makes you move, but watch out for the TV

Released in late April, Nintendo switch Sports has brought back the success of Wii sports games. The new game has six modalities to be enjoyed by up to four players: badminton, bowling, chambara (spades), soccer, tennis and volleyball.

To play each modality it is necessary to use the joy con (control) in the way that the sport recommends on the screen. In the case of badminton and tennis, for example, the controller should be swung like a racket.

In soccer, volleyball, bowling and chambara, the joy con works as an extension of the player’s limbs, tracking hand and foot movements that would be made in real life. The game comes with a strap to secure the controller to the leg.

Image: Disclosure

The game, which is available in Brazilian Portuguese, was positively received among fans here and in other countries upon release. However, it brought back a problem that was already happening with the Nintendo Wii: some people, when performing the game’s movements, ended up throwing the controller against their TVs, vases, chandeliers and whatever else was around.

In social networks, there are videos and photos of players showing the damage caused during the moments of excitement with the game.

So here’s the reminder: never forget to fasten the strap of the joy with to your wrist. And if you felt like playing Nintendo Switch Sports, here are some important accessories for your enjoyment — and also to prevent accidents.

Check out:

Nintendo Switch console

Price: from BRL 2,899 to BRL 2,448* (16% discount)

Image: Disclosure

Purchase

The traditional model of switch allows both the portable game and the option of playing on television with the device connected to the dock station (charging base for console and controls). Also, another person can join using joy with extra.

Nintendo Joy Con Controller – Nintendo

Price: from BRL 499 to BRL 314.99* (10% discount)

Image: Disclosure

Purchase

The kit comes with two joy cons, which can be paired with the device along with the ones that come with the starter pack. Thus, it is possible for up to four players to enjoy together. Available in pink and green and red and blue combinations. Price varies depending on selected colors.

Rackets for Joy Con – Talkworks

Price: BRL 64.70*

Image: Disclosure

Purchase

For those who like tennis and badminton matches, it is possible to use these controls in racket format. They have straps for the player to attach them to the wrist and can also be used for other Switch games such as Mario Tennis Aces and Tennis World Tour 2.

Silicone protective cover – TechBrasil

Price: BRL 42.90*

Image: Disclosure

Purchase

Even attaching the joy cons to the wrists, accidents and falls can happen. These silicone cases are ideal to protect them from impacts that can cause damage, in addition to increasing grip during play and being washable.

Wrist Straps – Baoblaze

Price: BRL 56.66*

Image: Disclosure

Purchase

It’s a good idea to have a spare pair of straps in case the originals get too worn out or end up breaking for whatever reason. This set comes with two pieces, one for each joy con, and they are attached well in the connector region, also serving to carry the controls.

Portable carrying case – HEYSTOP

Price: from BRL 119 to BRL 81* (32% discount)

Image: Disclosure

Purchase

For those who want to take the fun anywhere, it’s always good to have a bag to protect their equipment. This model has eight compartments and accommodates the console, both the first model and the OLED, up to two pairs of extra joy cons, cables and up to eight games, in addition to having an internal velcro closure and external zipper. It is worth mentioning that there is no compartment for the docking station.

The Wii Legacy

One of the milestones in the gaming world happened 16 years ago with the launch of the Nintendo Wii console and its Wii Sports game. The title served as a kind of demonstration of the features of the Wii Remote, the accessory that allowed you to move with your whole body to play, and won many fans.

In 2009, the launch of the Wii Sports Resort attracted more public with new modalities and improved controls. The popularity of the titles was so massive that it was not uncommon to find large groups of people taking turns at the controls while playing close matches of bowling, archery, golf, table tennis, among others.

The Nintendo Wii was officially discontinued in 2013. After a few attempts to replicate its successful formula, the company brought to the Switch console this year an experience to live up to that legacy with Nintendo Switch Sports.

A tip: do you usually shop online? Subscribing to Amazon Prime can be a good alternative. With the first month of free trial and then for only R$ 9.90, you have free and fast delivery for several purchases anywhere in Brazil.

*Prices and listing were checked on May 16, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.