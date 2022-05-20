Paid WhatsApp: premium plan arrives with extra business functions

During Meta’s Conversations event, held this Thursday (19), WhatsApp announced a paid version, with extra functions, focused on business. Available to WhatsApp Business users, the company confirmed that the app will get a free cloud hosting service and more features. The values ​​for subscribing to the WhatsApp premium plan, however, have not yet been disclosed.

what the new whatsapp paid plan brings, according to the Goal, is the possibility for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) to have additional tools. Among the new features, the company highlighted that companies will be able to create personalized ad links. For example, a business could create a link “wa.me/lojinhatecmundo”, generating more standardization.

WhatsApp premium plan guarantees more functions for businesses.

In addition, WhatsApp Business also expands so that companies can manage more devices at the same time. Until then, in the free version, a WhatsApp Business account can add up to four different devices, while the Premium version, which is optional, will allow you to add up to ten simultaneous devices.

Mark Zuckerbeg, CEO of Meta and co-founder of Facebook, also confirmed that WhatsApp Business can be used by “any business, of any size, worldwide with the WhatsApp Cloud API”. The new API (Application Programming Interface) still comes with a “free and secure cloud hosting service provided by Meta”.

New WhatsApp API includes hosting service offered by Meta.

The company cites that, for companies and developers, the API makes it easier to implement so that they start operating more quickly on the platform. The service also aims to eliminate expenses with servers and the like.

Great Expectations for WhatsApp Business

The expectation of WhatsApp with the Premium version is high, so much so that this was one of the highlights of the presentation. Last Thursday (12), the company started an official Twitter account for WhatsApp Business and, since then, has been commenting on the event, inviting users to stay tuned for news.

Whether you’re selling tamales ??, designing saris ??, or running customer service ?? for millions of people, WhatsApp Business can help your business grow. Welcome to our new handle. Tap that Follow for tips, inspiration, case studies and so much more to come. — WhatsApp Business (@whatsappbiz) May 12, 2022

Zuckerberg, in his speech, reported that “more than 1 billion users” already connect to a WhatsApp Business business account “every week”. The company expects that with the global opening, the number will grow even more. WhatsApp, however, understands that not all SMEs should use the WhatsApp Cloud API in their business. The API, like the subscription to the Premium plan, is optional to use.