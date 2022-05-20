Poços de Caldas City Hall

You are in: Health Department makes recommendations due to the increase in cases of flu syndromes Publication date: 05/18/2022

Faced with the significant increase in cases of flu syndromes in Poços de Caldas, the municipal health department warns about some recommendations that must be followed by the entire population.

In the case of COVID-19 cases, despite the increase in the number of positive people, there is no direct reflection on the occupation of hospital beds, but attention is still extremely necessary.

The use of a mask is recommended for all people, especially those who have symptoms of flu-like syndromes or who have tested positive for COVID-19; seniors; individuals who have comorbidities or immunosuppressed diseases and people who do not have a complete vaccination schedule.

In particular for this audience, hand hygiene and avoiding agglomeration in closed places should also be followed.

With regard to municipal education, school units have the autonomy to decide whether or not to use the personal protective mask within each location.

Anyone who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 or needs to complete the vaccine card with any of the doses, should look for one of the 04 places that apply the vaccine against COVID-19 to get immunized.

Immunization against COVID-19 is very important to prevent the emergence of complications from the disease.

It should also be noted that vaccination can be done together with vaccination against Influenza.

Epidemiological Surveillance with the COVID-19 Committee continues to monitor epidemiological indicators in the city.