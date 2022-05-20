Pokemon: version with cell-shading graphics is jaw-dropping

Despite being very popular, the franchise games pokemon have been criticized because of the lack of news. The latest release, Pokemon Legends: Arceusuntil it innovated bringing a very varied open world, but received complaints because of the graphics.

To try to show that it is possible to bring a “freshness” to the series, a fan decided to produce a video of the game in a stylized version. In the best cell-shading style, which renders 3D images giving the effect of 2D, the user pokeyugami of Twitter has developed a beautiful art. The technique can be seen in games like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Genshin Impact and Bastion.

Using a lot of the features of the pocket monsters comics, the video shows a pokemon 1st generation styled. Check out the result below.

A lot of people liked and praised the result of pokeyugami’s work. The fan’s original tweet received nearly 100k likes, over 1.8 comments and 24k retweets.

“This is the best Pokemon fanart I’ve ever seen,” said one Twitter user. “I would trade the entire franchise Donkey Kong for a single Pokemon game in this style. Awesome!” said another.

And you, what you think? Tell us on Voxel’s social networks at twitter and Facebook!