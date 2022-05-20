Preview MultiVersus | A mess that makes perfect sense

Imagine joining Arya Stark, one of the most ruthless killers in game of Thrones, to fight alongside… Shaggy, Scooby Doo’s bumbling sidekick. Or the dark Batman with the flashy Tom & Jerry, who try to hit each other while accidentally hitting their opponents.

Yes, MultiVersus It’s a mess, but it makes perfect sense. The new free fighting game from Warner Bros. (WB) and Player First Games — this is the studio’s first title — it’s a joke, and that’s its greatest quality. The title doesn’t take itself too seriously, and embraces the meme as part of its essence; after all, it’s not every day that we see a Super Saiyan Sausage, as in the trailer below.

THE Canaltech was invited by Warner Bros. to gain early access to MultiVersus. We were also able to interview one of the game’s producers for a few minutes. Below are our first impressions.

A Smash Bros., but different

It’s impossible not to compare MultiVersus The smash bros., from Nintendo (or even the brawhalla, from Ubisoft). The essence is the same: it is a 2D platform fighting game, in which the damage dealt to opponents corresponds to the force with which they are thrown out of the ring. Here, battles have up to four players, the default mode being two against two (2v2).

Bugs Bunny is a “mage” class character and therefore can summon bizarre objects, like this ACME rocket (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

The art director of MultiVersus himself, Jon Diesta, admitted the reference in an interview with Canaltech. “In my opinion, Super Smash Bros. was the game that started the platform fighting genre. We used that inspiration, but we started something from scratch”, he said. The question that guided the entire development of the title was “how can we bring this type of game, with an emphasis on 2v2, to all players?”.

The game has some interesting features. One is that each character has their own class, such as boxer (fist combat, close range), tank (defense), support, assassin or mage. Playstyle can also be horizontally, vertically, or hybridly focused. This information is available on the character selection screen.

Scenarios are alive and dynamic, with walls and objects that can be destroyed or used in battle (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Diesta gave the following example: “Let’s say you choose Wonder Woman, who is a tank, and your partner chooses Steven Universe, for support. This means that Wonder Woman doesn’t have to act as a tank as much as Steven is already there to support, and now she can go more into the offensive offense,” he explained.

Game has few characters, but has huge potential

Another feature between Nintendo’s game and Warner Bros. is the mix: both mix totally different universes. In Smash Bros., we even started to see characters from other companies entering the melting pot, making it a true “celebration” of video games as a whole. In MultiVersuswe still don’t have such a vast catalog of characters — there are only 15. We don’t have that many maps either: the most relevant are the Batcave and Jake and Finn’s Treehouse.

Character selection screen (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

This shouldn’t be a problem, after all, let’s face it: intellectual property is not lacking at Warner. The entertainment giant owns, for example, rights to Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, DC and HBO and more. I wouldn’t be surprised if we soon see the arrival of franchises like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Mortal Kombat or Matrix, for example; there is a universe of multiverses (pardon the pun) to be explored in the game.

The game even has a Discord server where you can suggest names to the developers, which is a great sign — go here. We asked Diesta if it would be possible for characters outside the WB universe to enter, as it happens in Smash Bros.but he couldn’t answer.

He pointed out that while the game unites both comedic and mature franchises, “it’s always been our goal to create a universe where the tone is lighthearted but not silly.” The director added: “All characters must be authentic to their intellectual properties and their universes — you wouldn’t see Batman making a joke, for example. But they must also coexist with lighter characters like Jake and Finn from “Adventure Time”.

And believe me, you will want to test all the characters. There is a huge range of moves to master, and the moves and animations vary greatly. There is also a specific experience progression for each one: the further you advance, the more interactions, emotes and even skins are unlocked. Additionally, there are four perk slots: three grant greater attack or defense power, and one is character-specific.

Taz progression screen (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

The choice of fighters can also change the way they interact with each other: if Taz plays alongside Harley Quinn, he can say “don’t mess with the clown girl”, and Bugs can call Jake “Tight”. The game is subtitled in Brazilian Portuguese, but the dubbing is still in English; however, Warner Bros. guaranteed that the game will be released with the lines in our language. The characters also drop some themed items, like a Scooby Snax box, which can heal anyone who picks it up, for example.

Although not the focus of this text, I was curious to know how the development team will take advantage MultiVersus in the competitive eSports landscape. The game will even have a tournament at this year’s EVO.

MultiVersus is headed to @EVO with a 2v2 tournament hosted by @wbgames awarding the top 32 teams! Grab your teammate and sign up for the Closed Alpha at https://t.co/It28WAhEoD to hone your skills. #Evo2022 registration opens 5/30! pic.twitter.com/ZWhCTtfT8P — MultiVersus (@multiversus) May 12, 2022

“MultiVersus is heading to @EVO with a 2v2 tournament hosted by @wbgames, rewarding the top 32 teams! Grab your teammate and sign up for the Closed Alpha at https://go.wbgames.com/MVSWebsite to improve your skills. Registration for #Evo2022 opens on 05/30!”

Free, but with in-app purchases

We must applaud the decision to keep the game free, but with a battle pass for those who want to go further in the cosmetic part. It remains to be seen if Player First Games will charge for the addition of new fighters, but if the studio lives up to its name (“player first”, in free translation), it will keep the current scheme.

Examples of Tom & Jerry skins (Photo: Publicity/Warner Bros. Games)

Speaking of the name of the studio, Diesta pointed out the following: “it’s in our name. [os jogadores] feel heard. Everything that happens should come naturally, because we care about the community, and we hope the community cares about us too. This is a game as a service, and I believe it will become something even bigger than it already is.”

In the preview, some characters were blocked for use. To unlock them, you had to pay with the game’s own currency, gold, acquired as you play — in a few hours, I managed to guarantee Arya Stark with 2,000 gold coins. If future characters in the game follow the same pattern, it will be a victory — in the Smash Bros.the extra characters are sold in DLCs… and you already pay R$ 300 in the base game.

Not all characters were immediately available; each one costs 2,000 gold coins, which is obtained as you complete inner quests (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

There are two menus that we haven’t had access to in the preview yet: one is represented by a banner symbol, and the other is a shopping cart (ie a store). We can’t hit the hammer just yet on domestic purchases, but we’re hopeful with what we’ve seen so far.

The Battle Pass, in turn, is divided into two parts: one with free rewards and the other with premium (paid) rewards. The best items are paid, which consist of taunts that characters can do during the match and even animations that appear on-screen when an opponent is defeated. But this is not a problem, after all, it is already an accepted practice by the industry and the public to monetize.

The game is free, but it will have a battle pass as a form of monetization (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

Is MultiVersus worth it?

From the little we’ve been able to play so far, the result of MultiVersus is very satisfying: the game is fun, chaotic and frantic. In my opinion, it could be a little more frantic, by the way, but it works well. Seeing so many beloved characters together in a racket is delightful, and it must be even better if you’re a fan of them. As the game is free, it is definitely worth a try.

The multiverse of madness is here (Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros. Games)

MultiVersus will be released in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, with cross-play (i.e. users of one platform will be able to play freely with those of another) and cross-progression (your progress will be shared across multiple devices). The game will undergo a closed alpha test between the 19th and 27th of May; to apply, visit the official website.