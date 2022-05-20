PS1’s Siphon Filter will have trophies

Bend Studio has brought great news for those waiting for trophies in classic games on the new PS Plus. According to the studio, Siphon Filter, a PlayStation One game, will support the feature when the service’s redesign finally reaches the brand’s consumers.

The presence of the functionality in one of the classics of the line-up suggests that other titles of PS1, PS2 and PSP will also have it. So far, however, only the game starring Gabe Logan has confirmed trophies. Check out the developer’s post:

Incoming From Bend Studio: Agency intel reports that Siphon Filter will include Trophies when it arrives on the all-new PlayStation Plus. pic.twitter.com/YVdMixZxBR — Bend Studio is Hiring! (@BendStudio) May 19, 2022

Coming from Bend Studio: The agency informs that Siphon Filter will have trophies when it arrives on the new PS Plus.

In addition to Siphon Filter, games like Ape Scape, Jumping Flash!, Tekken 2 and Mr. Driller will be in the service, but they won’t be the only ones. Sony showed only part of the games and promised to update the library twice a month.

Now the expectation is that more developers will announce the presence of trophies in their classics. For now, it remains only to hope.

Sony explains new PS Plus voucher conversion

If you plan to use your codes obtained via vouchers and gift cards after changing plans on the new PS Plus, it’s good to be aware. Sony has shown how it will take advantage of the value of subscriptions, which will have duration changes according to the category. Understand better here!