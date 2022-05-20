PS5 version will be released at the end of the year

CD Projekt RED announced this Thursday (19) that the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2022. The news, shared in celebration of the game’s seventh anniversary, did not present new information or specified the premiere date.

After suffering an indefinite delay, Geralt of Rivia’s adventure finally has more news for PS5 and Xbox Series players. In a statement, the Polish developer confirmed the latest release plan. Check out the ad below:

Let’s make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we? We’re delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022. See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

In late 2020, CD Projekt RED confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will feature performance and performance improvements on next-gen consoles. In addition, those who already own the title on PS4 or Xbox One will be entitled to the free upgrade, with access to faster loading times and other new features.

The Witcher 3 Production Has No Problems

After announcing two delays of The Witcher 3, CDPR said there were no problems in the production of the port. When asked about the game going through “development hell”, a representative of the studio reassured fans, saying they were internally handling the planning. Click here to learn more.