Samsung presents the Galaxy M23 5G and M53 5G in Brazil

Samsung presents the two new members of the M family in Brazil: the Galaxy M23 5G and the Galaxy M53 5G. The new smartphones will be sold exclusively online and, in addition to being compatible with 5G technology, bring performance, versatile cameras, large screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and battery as highlights.

The Galaxy M23 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor together with 6GB of RAM to ensure better performance when using multiple applications simultaneously. The 6.6-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz ensures better viewing of content and the ability to play games with greater ease.

When it comes to recording photos and videos, the trio of rear cameras of the M23 5G has a 50 MP main sensor, in addition to an 8 MP Ultra Wide sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor for greater variety when shooting. Photos. The front camera is 8 MP.

As for the battery, the user will have the traditional one on the market: one of 5000 mAh, enough to use the device for a whole day (considering normal day-to-day use). The device also supports 25W super fast charging. The M23 5G also features adaptive power saving mode, which activates the power saving mode automatically based on the user’s usage patterns.

Galaxy M53 5G

With the six nanometer processor and 8GB RAM, the Galaxy M53 5G delivers optimized performance for all user needs. Whether using multiple apps simultaneously or playing games. The device has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In terms of cameras, the 108 MP main sensor uses ninth binning technology, which unites 9 pixels in 1 to deliver more detailed photos even in photos taken at night. The Galaxy M53 5G still has three other lenses: an 8 MP Ultra Wide, a 5 MP macro and a 2 MP depth lens. The front camera is 32 MP.

Like the Galaxy M23, the M53 has a 5000mAh battery and 25W super fast charging support.

Samsung also offers, along with smartphones, the Secure Folder service, whose files and applications stored in it can only be accessed after unlocking by code or fingerprint, and the Privacy Panel, which details what each app can access on the smartphone. .

price and availability

The Galaxy M53 5G comes in blue, green and brown with a suggested price of R$3,499. The smartphone went on sale on May 17 in Brazil exclusively on Samsung’s online store. For the launch, Samsung has prepared a special price that is valid until June 12, 2022. During this period, the Galaxy M53 will have a suggested price of R$ 2,699. In addition, by purchasing the device until June 12, 2022 in the Samsung Online Store, it is possible to win a Galaxy Buds Live wireless headset.

The Galaxy M23 5G arrives on May 25th in blue, green and copper colors with a suggested price of R$1,999. For the launch, Samsung has prepared a special price that runs from May 25 to June 12, 2022. During this period, the Galaxy M23 5G will have a suggested price of R$ 1,899.

The owners of the Samsung Itaucard card also have benefits when purchasing one of the new members of the Galaxy M family: they receive a 10% discount, in addition to being able to pay the purchase in up to 24 installments without interest.