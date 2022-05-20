Sony explains how vouchers will be converted

Those who intend to join the new PS Plus using vouchers need to pay attention to the conversion rate of each plan. As the service will be divided into three categories with different prices, a division to determine the membership time in each of them was released by Sony on its official page.

If you do not have an active subscription and redeem a voucher code, you will have access to the Essential plan for the period indicated on the card — one month, three months or 12 months. From there, it’s up to you to upgrade to Extra or Deluxe and pay the difference.

However, if you are already a subscriber, intend to join a more robust plan and then plan to extend it using gift cards, you need to be careful. This is because the period indicated (one month, three months or 12 months) will be adapted to a smaller number of days (depending on the plan chosen). Understand with the chart below:

Conversion of the new PS Plus 1 month voucher 3 month voucher 12 month voucher non-subscribers 31 days of PlayStation Plus Essential 92 days of PlayStation Plus Essential 365 days of PlayStation Plus Essential Essential subscribers Converted to 31 days from PlayStation Plus Essential Converted to 92 days of PlayStation Plus Essential Converted to 365 days from PlayStation Plus Essential Extra Subscribers Converted to 21 days of PlayStation Plus Extra Converted to 56 days of PlayStation Plus Extra Converted to 218 days of PlayStation Plus Extra Deluxe subscribers Converted to 18 days of PlayStation Plus Deluxe Converted to 49 days of PlayStation Plus Deluxe Converted to 190 days of PlayStation Plus Deluxe

Voucher redemption is currently disabled on PlayStation Network. When the service is available in Brazil, it will be possible to use them on PS4, PS5, via web browser or PlayStation application.

Sony has revealed that the PS Plus line-up will receive updates twice each month and will feature Ubisoft+ games. The Japanese giant also confirmed access to game trials for Deluxe subscribers.

The launch of the new service will take place on June 13.

