Sony prepares PlayStation Network launcher for PC [RUMOR]

Willing to increase the share of its intellectual properties on platforms that go beyond the PlayStation, Sony may be developing a new PC focused game launcher. A job vacancy advertised by the company shows that it is interested in offering a PlayStation Network’s own launcher as a way to centralize your efforts on the platform.

Currently, the Japanese company has been working in a more decentralized way, offering titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone and God of War at the Steam and on Epic Games Store. While launching a launcher shouldn’t necessarily change that, it should also allow the company to sell its products directly to consumers (just like Rockstar Games and the Ubisoft do with their software).

The director of product management sought by Sony will also be responsible for “evolve the launch experience of all PlayStation related gaming experiences”. This must include the development of new SDKs and applications that will be integrated into the PlayStation Network network framework.

PlayStation may also receive a mobile launcher

In addition to increasing the company’s presence on the PC, its new efforts could also result in the launch of a new specific app for mobile devices. During Bungie’s purchase processes, Sony reiterated its intentions to become “more cross-platform”, which should involve development of their franchises on more platforms considered “neutral” (read: that are not of the Microsoft or give Nintendo).

As the Dual Shockers website points out, recently the Japanese company has also opened up vacancies for a design/UX director to create “PlayStation experiences off-console, with a focus on mobile, PC/laptop and tablet devices”. The recruitment process also involves the search for professionals capable of creating a new trophy system better suited to these platforms.

In practice, it seems Sony is working to bring more integration between the experiences offered by the PS4/PS5 and the PC. While games like God of War and Days Gone have benefited from being able to run on more powerful hardware, their PC versions do not have the same support for trophies and other PSN features that, at least so far, remain restricted to console players.

Source: Dual Shockers