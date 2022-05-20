State of health of ex-candidate for councilor ‘Dudu da Kombi’ worsens: ‘very serious’ | Rio de Janeiro

Rogério Nunes de Oliveira, the ‘Dudu da Kombi’, is hospitalized at the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu (HGNI)Reproduction / Social Networks

Rio – The health condition of former candidate for councilor Rogério Nunes de Oliveira, known as “Dudu da Kombi”, worsened to very serious this Thursday (19). According to the direction of the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu (HGNI), in Baixada Fluminense, the patient has an unstable clinical condition, continues to breathe with the help of devices and is receiving intensive care from the medical team of the Treatment and Intensive Care Center.

The trader was hit by several shots on Tuesday (17), after being the victim of an attack near the Austin Cemetery, in Nova Iguaçu. According to the delegate Willians Batista, of the 58th DP (Posse), responsible for the investigations, there is still no information about the author and motivation of the crime.

Rogério was a candidate for councilor of the municipality in 2016, by the Humanist Solidarity Party (PHS). Since July 7, 2021, he has been a servant of the Municipality of Nova Iguaçu, occupying a position in a commission linked to the Legislative Board. The Chamber informed that it is following the police investigations.

