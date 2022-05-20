Study warns of high risk of health problems in pugs

+



Of Chinese origin, the pug has a docile temperament and gets along well with children (Photo: Pexels/phloge/ CreativeCommons)

According to a study carried out by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) veterinary school, pug dogs are in substantially different and even worse health than other breeds in the UK.

Extremely popular in recent decades, the pug has seen a five-fold increase in registrations between 2005 and 2017, according to the organization. The Kennel Club – which, at the same time, brought growing concern about its peculiarities, such as wrinkled skin, bulging eyes and flattened snout. Looking at the welfare of the breed against others, the British survey found that pugs can no longer be considered ‘typical’ dogs and that urgent action is needed to reduce the number of problems associated with these dogs.

The analysis, carried out by RVC Vetcompass – the university’s program that aims to investigate issues related to animal welfare – compared random samples from more than 25,000 dogs and concluded that pugs are twice as predisposed to health disorders in a single year when compared to other breeds.

The fact that the breed is brachycephalic makes pugs more likely to develop respiratory problems throughout their lives (Photo: Pexels/Amit Talwar/CreativeCommons)

“The demographic statistics collected show that the pug population is predominantly young – and has a wide variety of recorded disorders. This leads to concern about an impending crisis for these brachycephalics as they grow,” he explained. Jaya Sahotaco-author of the study

Although there was already awareness of the tendency to ill health in pugs, the full scope of these disorders was not fully recognized until the British study was completed. Among the 40 disorders analyzed, it was concluded that these dogs have a higher risk of developing 23 of them, compared to other breeds.

Brachycephalic Syndrome stood out as the disease with the highest incidence in pugs, who are 54 times more likely to have the condition among dogs due to their flattened face and muzzle, which create difficulties when breathing.

Other health problems that pugs are prone to are narrow nostrils, canine corneal ulcer, infections in the skin folds, obesity, skin allergies and demodectic mange. Research further suggests that most of these problems are a predisposition due to the pug’s extreme body shape.

Specialists advise tutors not to adopt brachycephalic breeds, such as the pug (Photo: Pexels/ Burst/ CreativeCommons)

Dan O’Neill, associate professor at RVC and lead author of the study, points out that, “while popular, we know that several conditions are linked to traits in pugs that humans find ‘cute’. Now it’s time to focus on the animal’s health rather than choosing which dog the owner wants.”

The President of the British Veterinary Association Justine Shotton adds that the findings were shocking but not surprising to the scientific community: “Veterinary teams see pugs in cases like this on a daily scale in the UK. The study clearly demonstrates how extreme traits compromise the well-being of pugs.”

Justine ends by guiding that, while characteristics such as “squashed” faces, curly tails and big eyes remain, potential owners should not adopt brachycephalic breeds like the pug.

read more