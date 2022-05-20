teasers show more beautiful graphics

Last Thursday (19) Sony revealed a series of accessibility features that will be available in God of War Ragnarök. Along with that, several mini-teasers of the sequel have also been published and appear to show improved visuals compared to the reveal trailer.

The original content lacked as much polish as post-processing effects, filters, and other details. Now, apparently, Santa Monica has upgraded the graphics, bringing in optimized facial animations and fog effects that help improve the depth of the setting. See the comparison published by Twisted Voxel:

These new screenshots were taken from a PS5, so the PS4 version is anyone’s guess — but it’s quite possible that it’s in good quality, just like the last-gen version of Horizon Forbidden West.

For fans looking forward to the release of God of War Ragnarök, great news: Santa Monica reiterated that it will release the title in 2022 – but the date is still a mystery. Summer Game Fest 2022 will take place in early June, so more news about the sequel may be revealed, as Sony has already confirmed its presence at the event.

God of War Ragnarök may have mechanics similar to throwing axes

According to Beau Anthony Jimenez, sound designer at PlayStation, God of War Ragnarök will have an axe-throwing mechanic, which is similar to the first game — but even better. Check out the details!