The Callisto Protocol has a spooky new image revealed

The Callisto Protocol, a new horror game from Striking Distances Studios and from the same creators of Dead Space, was one of the big surprises at The Game Awards 2020. Little information about the title has been shared in recent months, however, this Thursday (19) ), a spooky screenshot of the project was revealed by Game Informer.

At the twitter, journalist Geoff Keighley published the image that will be the cover of the portal’s next magazine. In it, you can see an astronaut in a very detailed spacesuit with lights illuminating his face, while a terrifying two-headed monster is about to surprise him. Check it out below:

The futuristic horror game is set on a moon of Jupiter, in the year 2320. Players will be taken to a maximum security prison, the Black Iron Prison, a place that guards several dangers.

News about The Callisto Protocol will be revealed this week

Last Friday (13), director Glen Schofield promised that he would release more information about The Callisto Protocol this week. We will likely know more about them once the new issue of Game Informer is published.