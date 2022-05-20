The Last of Us director reveals 8 games he considers perfect

Neil Druckmann, known in the gaming world as the creator of The Last of Us saga, used his Twitter account to reveal his favorite games.

This followed a tweet created by G4TV where the question was asked “What video game do you think is perfect?”, and Druckmann ended up revealing his top 8. They are:

  • ico
  • Portal
  • inside
  • Tetris
  • Street Fighter II
  • Monkey Island 2
  • Super Mario Bros.
  • A Link to the Past

Along with his top 8, the director also said that “these are what come to mind”, suggesting that the list doesn’t stop there.

In fact, analyzing the list more carefully, you can conclude that it is quite eclectic: from Nintendo classics such as A Link to the Past or Super Mario Bros., through the charismatic Portal and the unavoidable Tetris, there are games for all tastes.

Interestingly, it’s quite possible that many players will point to The Last of Us as a perfect game, but it’s understandable that Druckmann didn’t include it.

You can see the tweet in question below. And you, what games do you consider perfect?

