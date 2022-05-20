The Last of Us Remake Coming to PS5 in 2022, Says Jeff Grubb

Naughty Dog has yet to officially announce The Last of Us remake, but several unofficial sources assure that the game is real and could arrive sooner than you think, as early as late 2022 according to a new rumor.

It will be on June 14, 2023 that the game will complete 10 years and before that, this remake may appear, which began to be developed by Sony’s Visual Arts Service Group, before passing into the hands of Naughty Dog.

To date, Sony has not officially spoken about this game, but mentions of an unannounced remake have appeared on Naughty Dog’s staff resume and several sources assure that the project remains in development.

Now, Jeff Grubb says he has been told by his sources that The Last of Us remake is scheduled for 2022.

“I keep hearing it’s coming out this year,” Grubb said during Kinda Funny Gamescast, where he added that he’s very confident in his sources and a PS5 version will be released in 2022.

Tom Henderson, another well-known unofficial source of information, said in January that the PS5 project was almost done and slated for the second half of 2022.

The Last of Us remake could be one of several projects related to this world, in addition to the HBO TV series and the multiplayer aspect of the second game.