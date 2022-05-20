These foods are the thyroid’s worst enemies

Çit is customary to say that we are what we eat and it is not by chance at all. But did you know that the foods you eat can have a big influence on your thyroid health?

The thyroid is a gland about five centimeters in diameter, located on the anterior side of the neck, under the Adam’s apple and, although discreet, it is fundamental to the human body. Complications in its functioning can be the origin of many unexplained symptoms, but with serious consequences for health.

Therefore, to keep it healthy, it is important to have a balanced diet, which includes, above all, sources of fiber, iodine, selenium, zinc and copper, found in foods such as fish, seafood, whole grains, eggs and nuts. . On the other hand, there are foods that, when consumed in excess and for a long time, can harm the thyroid.

The Metrópoles and Tua Saúde portals have put together a list of four foods that are enemies of the thyroid. Here they are:

1- Soy and derivatives

Soy and its derivatives, such as soy milk, tempeh or tofu, are sources of phytoestrogens, nutrients that play a similar role to estrogen in the body and are beneficial for health. However, when consumed in large quantities, these foods can deregulate the thyroid and cause hypothyroidism, a disease characterized by very low production of hormones.

For those who have hypothyroidism, it is recommended to consume soy at most twice a week so that it does not interfere with the effect of the drugs prescribed by the endocrinologist.

2- Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables, such as cauliflower, cabbage, turnips, radishes, broccoli, cabbage or Brussels sprouts, are rich in antioxidants that are essential for the prevention of numerous diseases. However, they also contain glucosinolates, compounds that decrease the production of thyroid hormones, which can cause hypothyroidism in individuals who consume little iodine.

Cruciferous vegetables can and should be included in the diet, but without exaggeration and, preferably, once or twice a week.

3- Processed foods

Processed foods, such as smoked meats, ready-made sauces, ice cream and snacks contain preservatives that, in excess, hinder the absorption of the mineral iodine by the thyroid and can cause hypothyroidism. Excessive consumption of processed foods is also one of the main causes of weight gain and body fat. Excess fat in the body causes inflammation in various organs, making it difficult for the thyroid to absorb iodine, and can also contribute to hypothyroidism.

4- Refined flour and sugar

Excessive consumption of sugar from foods such as sweets, cakes and ice cream, and refined flours found in bread and rice, can cause insulin resistance and trigger diabetes. This change can also cause the appearance of nodules or even thyroid cancer.