Understand what you should choose: butter or margarine

Most people are used to making a relatively obvious decision when to choose between butter or margarine. When in doubt, the best thing to do is buy and consume butter, right? Understand if the decision can be as simple as it seems and know what is true or not about the matter.

Butter or margarine: which should be chosen at the time of purchase?

First, it is necessary to understand that butter is the result of a natural ingredient, in direct production. In practice, butter is the fat extracted from cream, which comes directly from cattle.

It is not exactly a healthy food, as it is pure saturated fat, but with few chemical additions in its composition. At least that’s what you expect from a good butter.

In turn, margarine is a fully industrialized product and has the addition of hydrogenated fat. This fat can be understood as trans fat, highly saturated to give the creamy touch to its consistency.

Which one is good for your health?

The most direct answer to this question would be: none. In fact, whether margarine or butter, both are fats and can bring risks if consumed in an excessive way. However, in direct comparison, margarine manages to outperform butter in harm to health.

It is worth noting, however, that the addition of phytosteroids eliminated almost all trans fats in margarine. Still, a good butter has its origin 100% animal and natural. It should be consumed in moderation to avoid heart / and various other problems.

The biggest challenge for Brazilians is facing the almost twice the price of butter over margarine. In addition to the price being higher, the quantity of the product that goes well in the packaging is usually considerably smaller. Therefore, the main tip is to reduce the presence of these fats at the table.