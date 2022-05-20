Views of Milky Way from frozen lake and desert win photo contest – 05/19/2022

Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is the time when many travelers cross the Equator in search of warmer days on this side of the planet.

Except for those Milky Way hunters who, in search of impactful images of the galaxy, travel to the most remote places in search of the best records of the northern skies.

In its 5th edition, the “Milk Way Photographer of the Year” promoted by the website Capture the Atlas has just released the 25 best photographs of the Milky Way, selected from a list of more than 700 records of the genre.

With the pandemic, we noticed that photos were a little limited in terms of location because people traveled less. But in 2022 we have a variety of places again”, says Dan Zafra, Spanish astrophotographer and editor of the site.

Photos like “Winter sky over the mountains”, by Tomás Slovinsky (Slovakia), are very complicated because few places can see snow and the Milky Way in the same image. Image: Disclosure

The announcement of the winning works is usually at the end of May, as it coincides with the peak of the Milky Way sighting season in the Northern Hemisphere, which runs from February to October.

In the Southern Hemisphere, the best time for this type of record is between January and November, approximately.

inspiring photos

One of this year’s winning entries is the “Ice Age” photo, taken on a frozen lake at an altitude of 5,070 meters in Pumoungcuo, Tibet.

In addition to the artistic composition of this work by the Chinese artist Alvin Wu, which includes a record of different constellations and nebulae, such as the red spots in the sky, this is an unprecedented photograph.

It is very special because it brings together everything we are looking for. It is a record of a place that is difficult to access for political and logistical reasons, where the Milky Way has never been photographed before”, justifies Dan Zafra.

For him, the light on the lake complements the colors well, between the blue of the ice and the yellow of the light. [artificial]. “Technically, she’s perfect”, completes this Spaniard who usually gives tips for those who want to take nighttime photographs, especially of the Milky Way.

“Vinchina Blue Nights”, by Argentinian Gonzalo Javier Santile Image: Disclosure

This edition was also marked by other images of remote places where the Milky Way had not been recorded either, such as the work “Vinchina Blue Nights”, by Gonzalo Javier Santile.

Taken in the village of Vinchina, in the province of La Rioja, in northern Argentina, the image is a very rare record of the Corona del Inca, “whose access is very difficult and which requires ascent with oxygen due to the altitude”, explains Zafra.

Another South American record that impresses in this edition is “The Salt Road”, which Alexis Trigo made in a salt desert in the Atacama, in northern Chile, “where the layer of salt reflects and enhances the scarce light that comes mainly from the zodiacal light and translates into less noise in the photograph”, as the author of the work describes.

“The Salt Road”, by Alexis Trigo, in the Atacama Desert Image: Disclosure

As Dan Zafra tells the story, several criteria are established when selecting the best photographs.

In addition to being a source of inspiration for people to get to know the galaxy, the record needs to be “technically well done, with the stars well focused”, and have a good composition with artistic components.

Last year, one of those selected was the Brazilian Victor Lima with the image of the Milky Way over the Devil’s Throat, in the Iguaçu National Park, in Paraná.

Devil’s Throat, inside the Iguaçu National Park, in Paraná Image: Victor Lima

As the Spaniard told the report at the time, the photo was worth both the risk of working in an area with the presence of wild animals and the insistence on obtaining a special permit to enter the national park at night.

Other highlights

At the request of the report, Zafra selected some of the favorite works that were selected in this edition of the “Milk Way Photographer of the Year”.

“Solitude” by Nick Faulkner

New Zealand

“Solitude” by Nick Faulkner, New Zealand Image: Disclosure

“It’s very special because it’s a very large panorama of about 200 degrees of amplitude, which is technically very complex.

For me it is unique because it has a lot of snow and this is complicated because, usually, in few places you can see snow and the Milky Way in the same photo.

In the Northern Hemisphere the further north we travel, the less the Milky Way has. [para ver]. But if we go to the Southern Hemisphere, especially in the extreme, like in Patagonia or New Zealand, there are certain regions and certain times of the year where it is possible to photograph it with snow.”

“Secret” by Marcin Zajac

California/United States

“Secret”, by Marcin Zajac, in Sierra Nevada, California (USA) Image: Disclosure

“What stands out in this photo are the petroglyphs embedded in the stone.

This seemed very interesting to me because of the connection that can be seen between Man and the stars. It’s something that takes you a little bit back to when they were made, thousands of years ago.”

“Lightning the Milk Way” by Jinyi He

China

“Lightning the Milk Way” by Jinyi He, China Image: Disclosure

“Like the photo taken in Tibet, this one in the Dahaidao Desert, Xinjiang Autonomous Territory, is a very remote place and very difficult to get to.

This photo is the first record of the Milky Way in the region.”