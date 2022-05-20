‘We recommend that parents do not take their children up to 5 years old to school for 14 days’, says doctor in Caruaru about respiratory diseases | Caruaru and Region

The Unimed Hospital, in the University district, has about 150 beds, and all are occupied, most of them children. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has nine beds and they are all occupied. Still according to the president, this maximum capacity requires efforts from everyone. “All are committed to meet the high demand, we intend to open more beds, postpone elective surgeries. And we recommend that parents do not take their children under five to school for at least 14 days”, he reinforced. This is a necessary measure to contain the viral circulation currently observed.