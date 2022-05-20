‘We recommend that parents do not take their children up to 5 years old to school for 14 days’, says doctor in Caruaru about respiratory diseases | Caruaru and Region

Health units are overcrowded in cases of respiratory diseases in children in the municipality of Caruaru, in the Agreste region of Pernambuco.
The Unimed Hospital, in the University district, has about 150 beds, and all are occupied, most of them children. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has nine beds and they are all occupied. Still according to the president, this maximum capacity requires efforts from everyone. “All are committed to meet the high demand, we intend to open more beds, postpone elective surgeries. And we recommend that parents do not take their children under five to school for at least 14 days”, he reinforced. This is a necessary measure to contain the viral circulation currently observed.
At Santa Efigênia Hospital, in the Maurício de Nassau neighborhood, the average has been eight referrals per day of children to the pediatric ICU. And due to the demand and capacity, it is necessary to make referrals to health units in other states.
In the municipal network, pediatric care in April at the Emergency Care Units (UPas) in the Vassoural, Boa Vista, Rendeiras and Salgado neighborhoods also grew. At Hospital Mestre Vitalino, the pediatric ICU has 20 beds and the ward has 22, and all are 100% occupancy.
The Health Departments of both the state and the municipality spoke about the matter. Check the report:
