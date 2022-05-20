What is cyanosis? Understand the disease and know the symptoms – Ser Saúde

THE cyanosis is a clinical manifestation of low oxygen saturation in arterial blood, defined as a bluish coloring skin and nails, according to information from the Brazilian Automobile Society (SBA).

The symptom is easily noticed on the mucous membranes and skin of the earlobes, lips and fingers. It results from insufficient oxygenation of the blood.

THE Father Leandro Couto, a missionary from the Canção Nova Community, died this Thursday (19) with central cyanosis. Learn more about the symptom and types of treatment:

Diseases related to cyanosis

Cyanosis can be due to several types of severe lung or heart disease that reduce oxygen levels in the blood.

It can also result from certain congenital malformations of the heart and blood vessels that allow blood to flow directly to the heart, without passing through the alveoli of the lung, where oxygen is extracted from the air, according to Rebecca Dezube of Johns Hopkins University in article published by the MHS laboratory.

types of cyanosis

Cyanosis can be defined in parameters such as the speed, flow of blood circulation and the amount of oxygenated blood. Check out the 3 types:

peripheral : when the speed of circulation is reduced, there is not enough circulation of oxygenated blood for the whole body;

: when the speed of circulation is reduced, there is not enough circulation of oxygenated blood for the whole body; Central : when the blood reaches the arteries without oxygen, the main cause being lung diseases;

: when the blood reaches the arteries without oxygen, the main cause being lung diseases; mixed: when not only the oxygenation process that takes place in the lungs is impaired, but also the heart is unable to promote sufficient transport of oxygenated blood.

prevention and treatment

The concentration of oxygen in the blood can be estimated by pulse oximetryin which a sensor is placed on a finger or an ear lobe, or it can be measured directly by analyzing arterial blood gases.

Chest radiography, echocardiography, cardiac catheterization, pulmonary function tests, and occasionally, additional tests may be needed to determine the cause of the decreased oxygen concentration in the blood, causing cyanosis, according to Rebecca Dezube.