What is the most recommended tea for sore throat? Find out right now and make your own

Quatis, May 19, 2022, by Denise Bamonte – If you are experiencing throat discomfort and looking for a natural solution, you are in the right place. Therefore, today, at Agro Notícias, we will see which is the best sore throat tea.

Continues after advertising





Winter is coming and, as a consequence of the cold, the first symptoms of cold and sore throat begin to appear. So check out how to do it sore throat tea to alleviate discomfort in the region.

See also: Red fruit tea and good for what? Benefits and best time to consume, check

Continues after advertising





What is good for a sore throat?

If you’ve ever suffered from a sore throat, you know how unpleasant it can feel. With irritation, the sensation one has and feeling the region burn, it hurts when swallowing and, many times, generates an uncontrolled cough. However, you may have heard that a good hot tea helps in these moments, and that’s true.

Continues after advertising





However, there are some teas in particular that have properties to treat the throat more efficiently. So, read on to find out which type is most appropriate.

According to the editors of the website Metrópoles, in an article of December 30, 2021, lemon tea with honey and ginger is a great option for a sore throat, for example. One of the reasons for this is the fact that lemon is a citrus fruit rich in vitamin C, which helps to strengthen the immune system. In addition, it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that relieve discomfort.

Read: What are the benefits of pomegranate tea? See also how to make this drink

How to make homemade tea for sore throat

To make up for the lack of spirits, tea is very simple and quick to make. First, put in a pan three slices of sliced ​​lemon, along with a small piece of ginger and a cup of water.

Bring to a boil and then cover for the tea to smother for a few minutes (this helps to concentrate the flavor and properties of the ingredients). Finally, sweeten with honey to taste and drink it hot to calm the entire region. It is worth noting that teas need to be consumed immediately so as not to lose nutrients.

Now that you know how to prepare the best sore throat tea, It’s time to ease the discomfort. If you liked the content, be sure to share this article with those you know who might like the tip.

Also check: How to make onion tea with garlic and lemon? say goodbye to the flu