With serious condition, mayor of Pedro II is intubated in hospital

The mayor of the municipality of Pedro IIAlvimar Oliveira de Andrade, the Alvimar Martins (Progressives)65 years old, is hospitalized in serious condition in a intensive care unit (ICU) at Unimed Hospital, in Teresina. One medical report about the manager’s clinical condition was released on the night of this Thursday (19), by the press office through social networks.

According to the bulletin, the mayor has septic shock diagnosis. “He is in serious condition, intubated, on mechanical ventilation and on vasoactive drugs. The picture has remained stable over the last 24 hours,” the statement reads. Septic shock is the result of a infection that spreads through the body, quickly, affecting various organs.

With a serious condition, the mayor of Pedro II is intubated in a hospital in Teresina (Photo: Social Networks)

Alvimar Martins had requested, on the 13th, to the City Council, the request for temporary leave of absence for 30 days to deal with health problems. Since the period of his re-election, this is the fifth time that the mayor of Pedro II steps down from office. Deputy Mayor Elisabete Brandão (PSB) remains in the role on an interim basis.

“In addition to praying for the grace and protection of God and Nossa Senhora da Conceição, we ask that all Pedrosegundenses continue in prayer for the mayor’s recovery”, says the statement on Alvimar’s social media.