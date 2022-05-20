Woman dies of liver failure from paracetamol overdose

Joan Ita Bergin, 58, from New Zealand, died of liver failure after an overdose of paracetamol. The medicine had been used for a week to treat cough and chest pain.

She was rescued, but at the hospital she began vomiting bile and tests revealed she had elevated liver enzymes and low oxygen levels.

Credit: Disclosure / ReckittOverdose was caused by paracetamol sachet

Doctors admitted her to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and she was diagnosed with liver failure, dying 13 days later.

The case happened earlier this year, and further investigations found that she took more than the recommended amount of Lemsip, a cold medicine that is antipyretic and pain reliever and contains acetaminophen.

The maximum recommended dose of Lemsip is one sachet, containing 1,000mg of acetaminophen, every four to six hours.

Credit: Inspired_by_the_light/istockAny medication, even those in sachets, must respect the maximum recommended dose

Cause of death was given as multiple organ failure, pneumonia and acute liver failure secondary to unintentional overdose of acetaminophen.

The report also found that she had drunk excessive amounts of alcohol, which contributed to the liver damage.

Be careful with doses

The manufacturer Reckitt, of the drug Lemsip, which is not sold in Brazil, said that like any other drug, it is important that consumers read carefully and follow the instructions provided on the package and in the information leaflet. Overdosing can pose serious health risks.

According to a study presented in the scientific journal BMJ, untreated acetaminophen poisoning can cause varying degrees of liver damage between 2 and 4 days after ingestion, including fulminant liver failure.