14-year-old girl undergoing liver transplant is stable for suspected serious hepatitis of unknown cause, says hospital | Pernambuco

The health condition of the 14-year-old girl who underwent a liver transplant on Friday (20), after the organ failed, is stable. The teenager, born in Ibimirim, in the Sertão, is among the five patients in Pernambuco with suspected severe hepatitis of unknown cause. The young woman is hospitalized at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), where the surgery was performed.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

On April 27, faced with the mysterious outbreak of hepatitis in children in Europe and the United States (USA), the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Pernambuco (Cievs-PE) issued a warning note and oriented the entire health network , including public and private units, to notify the Ministry of Health.

By telephone, the Ministry of Health reported that it was notified by the Pernambuco Health Department and that the case of the teenager is under investigation.

According to the medical team, her clinical condition presents a good evolution. By note, Huoc recalled that, when the transplant was performed, the patient was already in a coma.

The patient, whose name was not officially released, is still not expected to be discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (UTÏ). Doctors reported that the teenager’s laboratory tests show that the liver, as well as other organs, already function properly.

“She’s waking up. She doesn’t need medication to maintain pressure. The team is optimistic that the patient will progress to extubation by tomorrow [domingo, 22] and that you completely regain your consciousness,” he said in the note.

Pernambuco accounts, so far, six notifications of the disease, with one case already discarded and five under investigation.

A 14-year-old resident of Ibimirim, in the Sertão, undergoes a liver transplant

In a press conference held on Friday at Huoc, doctors Américo Gusmão, digestive system surgeon, and Cláudio Lacerda, hepatologist, gave details about the case. Doctors also said at the press conference that the patient has already arrived at the hospital in urgent need of a liver transplant (see video above).

Lacerda explained that all tests were performed and there was no identification of the reasons for the disease and that, therefore, her diagnosis is severe hepatitis in its most unknown form.

Hospitalized just over a week ago, the girl was initially treated at the Arcoverde Regional Hospital, in the Sertão. The situation worsened and she was transferred to the Mestre Vitalino Hospital, in Caruaru, in the Agreste region, from where she was referred in serious condition to Huoc, already showing signs of a liver transplant.

After the patient was placed in a national organ transplant system, a donor for the girl appeared in the state of Paraná. The donor was a 30-year-old man who was brain dead after suffering head trauma in a motorcycle accident.

According to the doctors, the surgery took approximately six hours and went well. In all, 18 health professionals participated and two rooms were working at the same time.

“It was a good liver, she received well, everything went well. It was her big break. She was getting worse and worse and if it took another 48 hours she might not be able to resist,” said Américo Gusmão.

Cláudio Lacerda recalled that among the symptoms of the disease are weakness, lack of appetite, jaundice and abdominal discomfort. In more severe cases, there may be mental confusion and drowsiness and even coma.

He also said that the disease has two differentials: “predilection for babies and children and severity with a much higher frequency”.

The first five suspected cases were analyzed by the government, four occurred in the interior of Pernambuco and one in Greater Recife.

The first was a 1-year-old boy, resident of Toritama, in Agreste, who was discharged. The second suspicious case report was from a 3-year-old girl, resident of Glória do Goitá, in Zona da Mata, still hospitalized.

On Tuesday (17), the state reported two more suspected cases in patients from Camaragibe, in Greater Recife, and from Casinhas, in Agreste.

In the case of Casinhas, a 9-year-old girl was admitted to the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), in Recife, on Friday (13). She presented vomiting, jaundice, nausea and fatigue.

In the case of Camaragibe, an 11-year-old girl arrived at the Instituto de Medicina Integral Professor Fernando Figueira (Imip), in Recife, on Saturday (14), with abdominal pain, vomiting, jaundice, nausea and fatigue.

Also according to the SES, the two patients “continue to be hospitalized and are being monitored by multidisciplinary teams, carrying out the necessary tests for the investigation of the cases”.

The discarded case is that of a 14-year-old teenager who lives in Salgueiro, in the Sertão. He has been at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), in Recife, since May 10th.

SES-PE also said that “it continues to provide technical support to municipalities in carrying out complementary tests for laboratory analysis of viral hepatitis, agents possibly related to this type of hepatitis and other diseases”.

The government informed that it maintains contact with the entire health network and specialists in the area to monitor the occurrences.

The Health Department met with representatives of the Pernambuco Pediatric Society (Sopepe) to discuss the cases and define “assistance and surveillance flows”.

2 of 2 Hepatitis: what is it? See symptoms of mysterious hepatitis — Photo: Arte/g1 Hepatitis: what is it? See symptoms of mysterious hepatitis — Photo: Arte/g1

This Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that 73 cases of the disease were reported. Of these, 61 are under investigation and 12 have already been discarded. So far, no cases have been confirmed.

He also said that he set up a Situation Room to monitor and follow up on cases in Brazil. The initiative aims to support investigations, as well as the collection of evidence to identify possible causes.

The room has the participation of technicians from the Ministry of Health, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and other specialists.

In addition to monitoring, the measure “will standardize information and guide the flows of notification and investigation of cases for all state and municipal health departments, as well as for the Central Laboratories”.

Second largest lethal infectious disease in the world, behind only tuberculosis, hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. As of Friday, cases were being investigated in 13 states.