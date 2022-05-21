6 good reasons to enjoy the drink

Everyone is tired of hearing about the risks of drinking alcohol. However, beer can have some great health benefits. This happens if the drink was ingested in moderation and responsibility.

Check out the benefits that beer can bring to your health:

1 – Helps improve bone strength

A recent study published in the journal Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture showed that silicon in beer can be beneficial. In this case, the substance would help to strengthen the bones, improving their density in the body structure.

2 – Beer is good for the brain

Although excessive alcohol compromises nervous system activity, beer can help if drunk in moderation. Its antioxidant properties, within a good diet, help to reduce the chance of Alzheimer’s and Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA). However, too much beer can be harmful to the brain.

3 – Reduces stress

One of the benefits of beer is in reducing stress. The effect is obtained on account of hops, one of the central ingredients of the drink. The vegetable increases the production of a neurotransmitter called GABA. It causes the nervous system to become “sedated” and this provides relaxation of the mind.

4 – Helps to improve colds

Too much alcohol slows down the activity of the immune system, so it’s not worth overdoing it with beer. However, one of the benefits of the drink is in a substance called humulone. It helps in fighting viral and respiratory infections.

5 – Contributes to male fertility

Another benefit of beer is aimed at men’s fertility. A study published in Andrology Journal showed that men who drink beer moderately are more fertile. Or at least they are likely to be more fertile.

6 – Helps you sleep

People who suffer from insomnia can benefit from drinking beer. The action of hops also contributes to a good night’s sleep.