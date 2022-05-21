8 Signs That Could Indicate You Have Attention Deficit – Metro World News Brasil

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that appears in childhood and accompanies the individual throughout life, and may have mild and moderate or more profound signs. Some people live with ADHD throughout their lives without ever having been diagnosed, however, nowadays, thanks to the internet, the issue is more discussed, with the signs being able to be observed in advance.

In any case, for parents and adults who want to know more about the signs of the disorder, check out below, with information from the Meganotícias website (in Spanish).

Do you have organization problems?

This is a very subtle but common sign in ADHD. Forgetting to pay bills, doctor schedule and other adult life tasks become very difficult when you have the disorder. So, if you are experiencing these problems, seek specialized help to better understand what it is all about.

You are easily distracted

This sign can be seen in both children and adults. Because we are in a world with more and more stimuli, mainly due to the cell phone, the slightest change or alteration around you can steal all your attention, especially if you are on a task in an office with many people.

You have trouble paying attention when people are talking to you

Even if you want to pay attention, focusing fully on someone can be a challenge, so inattention affects your ability to follow conversations or not knowing whether to agree or disagree when someone asks you something, making it difficult to make decisions at work, for example.

you find it hard to relax

This sign is not talked about much among those who have ADHD, but hyperactivity is not just a lack of distracting focus. The disorder requires you to be constantly active, busy, or moving around, so just lounging on the couch can be quite a challenge.

Other points that require a lot of attention and can be symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder are:

You are unable to prioritize activities:

You are always late for appointments;

You have tantrums;

You have trouble starting homework or studying a subject.

ATTENTION!

This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to give a final diagnosis of any condition. If you have doubts or suspicions, look for a specialized doctor and never use medicines without a prescription from a health professional.