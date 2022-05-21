Amazon Prime: subscription gets more expensive from today (20)

As announced earlier this month, the benefits program amounts Amazon Prime just got more expensive: the monthly plan goes from BRL 9.90 to BRL 14.90, while the annual plan of R$89 should increase to R$119. The new values ​​officially take effect from today (20) for new members.

As for people who have the benefit, the new values ​​will start to be valid from June 24, with the date of the next subscription renewal, either monthly or annually.

According to a statement from Amazon, the change was necessary after a series of investments by the company with the benefits program, such as the expansion of fast and free shipping in Brazil and the production of more original content on Prime Video — the new series in the universe of Senhor dos Rings, for example, is already the most expensive production in TV history.

Both new customers who subscribe to the annual plan and monthly members who switch to the annual plan could guarantee a promotional price until yesterday (19). For a limited time, Amazon allowed subscribing to the service for BRL 89.90 per month on the annual plan, guaranteeing a discount for users.

In addition to free shipping and fast delivery on selected products on the site, Amazon Prime subscribers have access to Prime Video, the video streaming service, Prime Reading (books), Prime Gaming (games and Twitch Prime) and Amazon Music ( music platform).