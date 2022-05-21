Android 11 the most used version today; Android 12 still doesn’t appear in Google’s list

Last update on the chart that shows the presence of different versions of Android on smartphones points out that Android 11 is the most used today, present in 28.3% of the devices, against 24.2% in November 2021. The result is expected to see the large number of devices from different brands that have already been updated or are coming with this system. It is worth noting, however, that the graph still does not account for the presence of Android 12.

This is because, some time ago, this information was freely and openly available on the web, in a frequently updated chart. But when Google realized that this became a negative advertisement in relation to iOS — where the adoption of new software is faster, after all, the distribution is centre-based — the information started to be updated less frequently, and was restricted to the Android Studio.