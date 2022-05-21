Apple does an internal demo of its AR/VR headset

According to new information from journalist Mark Gurman, from Bloombergexecutives of apple made an internal demonstration of their infamous augmented/virtual reality headset to the company’s board last week — meaning that the device’s development “has reached an advanced stage”.

According to Gurman, a version of the device was demonstrated to the board of directors (composed of eight independent directors and the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook) during the last meeting of the group — which meets at least four times a year.

Also according to the information, Apple has also accelerated in recent weeks the development of “rOS” – an abbreviation for augmented reality operating system that should run on the device. All this, therefore, suggests that the debut of the product could occur “in the next few months”, according to Gurman.

It’s worth noting that rumors were that Apple could launch the headset later this year — with limited stock — or next year. In addition, it is not ruled out that Apple will present some preliminary information on the device during WWDC22 in June – despite the delays faced during the development of the device (such as overheating).

As we have been following, rumors point out that the device will be expensive and will have high resolution screens, a powerful chip, in addition to advanced sensors, and may be aimed, at least initially, for a niche of users.