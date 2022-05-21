autonomous! Apple’s VR Headset Could Work Without iPhone or iPod, Says New Rumor

As much as Apple tries to keep its projects under wraps, several rumors around its future releases end up emerging on the web. This Friday (20), a new report by Wayne Ma discloses possible details about the development of big tech’s first virtual reality headset. According to sources in the journalist, Jony Ive, designer of the iPhone X and former Apple collaborator, is indirectly contributing to the development of the headset. The specialist and some of his supporters began to adopt a new goal with this device: to make it autonomous, that is, capable of working without the iPhone or iPod.

This goal goes against the first concepts for the VR headset. In September 2021, Wayne Ma had revealed that the accessory would require an iPhone and iPod to work, but Jony Ive had a strong influence on the device’s new goals. A person familiar with the matter said Ive is consulting for Apple, adding that he is often brought in to help his old team and indicate their preferences in areas such as battery life, camera placement and headset ergonomics. To ensure the headset works without an external device, Apple must include one of its ARM processors. Interestingly, the company planned to use a separate processing base for the wearable, and the processor that would be equipped on that base is supposedly the M1 Ultra, released in Mac Studio.

















Another relevant information in the new report is that the headset focus will not be gaming category. Instead, the US company can target professional audiences and first-generation content creators. According to Ma, people working on the project are “criticizing its lack of focus on games”, a segment that “pleases early adopters” and that has been “a big priority for Meta’s VR group”. Rumors claim that Mark Zuckerberg’s company will launch a new generation of VR headset in September 2022.

The group [de desenvolvimento] almost never mentioned games in internal presentations about possible uses for the headset. Apple is not developing joysticks and intends to use hand tracking or a finger clip similar to the suits. mocap as an input method for the device, as several people involved in the project say.

Now, Apple’s VR headset is expected to be presented in 2023 with a processor equivalent to the M2, supposed to be a platform that will be launched later this year. The accessory must also have a total of 14 cameras to track user’s facial movements and a codec dedicated to reducing latency in content streaming. What do you expect from this new Apple product? Comment your opinion below!

