Brazilian is 1st diagnosed with the disease in Germany | National – News

Germany notified this Friday, 20, the first case of monkeypox, in a 26-year-old Brazilian patient. He passed through Portugal and Spain before arriving in the country, where he visited the cities of Düsseldorf and Frankfurt before arriving in Munich, where he stayed for about a week before being diagnosed with the disease.

According to German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, it was only a “matter of time” before monkeypox reached the country, according to state-run Deutsche Welle. Lauterbach said he is confident an outbreak can be contained with a virus that appears not to be transmitted easily if authorities act quickly.

“We will now look at the virus more closely and examine whether it involves a more contagious variant,” Lauterbach said, according to Reuters.

The Institute of Microbiology of the German Armed Forces confirmed the case after detecting the presence of the virus in the patient last Thursday. The Brazilian had skin lesions characteristic of the disease, according to the corporation’s medical service.

In a statement, the German Armed Forces point out that health authorities in European countries and the United States identified a growing number of cases of monkeypox in early March, which raises fears that the disease, present only in some regions of the Africa, is spreading.

Several cases have been confirmed in the UK, Spain and Portugal. Today, France also announced the first detection. This marks the largest and most extensive outbreak of monkeypox ever recorded in Europe. To date, it is not known whether there is a connection between the individual positives currently identified.

Monkeypox is a viral disease originating in the animal kingdom, which only occasionally causes infections in people. The incubation period for the disease is usually six to 13 days, but it can also range from five to 21 days.