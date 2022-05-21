Brusque City Hall signs emergency contract with Hospital Azambuja

The Brusque Health Department announced a new emergency contract with Hospital Azambuja, which should start this Monday, 23. This is one of the actions that the Executive presented during a press conference on the afternoon of this Friday, 20.

According to the secretary of the portfolio, Osvaldo Quirino de Souza, the city is going through a change in the epidemiological scenario. The initiative aims to prevent a worsening of the dengue epidemic. The contract with the hospital lasts for 60 days.

The secretary details that the population showing symptoms must first seek care at the Basic Health Units (UBS), from 8 am to 5 pm. The UBS teams underwent training and, there, the patients must be evaluated and classified as A, B, C or D.

According to the folder, the patient who seeks the health unit starts the service there. In the case of a person classified at level A, he will be managed in the unit itself. Levels B, C and D, who need to carry out the blood count and stronger hydration, such as venous, will be sent to Hospital Azambuja.

“If you are already sorted, the service will be faster. He will be taken to a room, where the blood count will be collected, and then he will receive intravenous hydration, if applicable. Depending on the evolution that he has during the observation period, he will be instructed to return home, leave work, the case will be notified, or he may be hospitalized”, he says.

On weekends, the citizen will have to go to the hospital. On site, he will have the initial care he would have at UBS.

About the current situation, Osvaldo comments that a new doctor was hired to focus on patient care. However, the high demand of dengue can generate queues in the units and the secretary asks for understanding for the population.

“We ask you to be patient. It is an emergency structure, to serve a large number of people”, she comments. “There is a lack of health professionals, we also experience a lack of some supplies. We ask for your understanding because there may be some damage in other areas, as it was with Covid-19, our commitment now is dengue”, he adds.

follow-up card

Another measure is the daily monitoring of the patient, even if he is not hospitalized. According to Osvaldo, everyone will have a card where the temperature and other information will be noted.

Those who are not hospitalized must return to the UBS for 7 days, which is the duration of the disease on average. There, he will give a segment in the treatment and control of information. “So, we must have control and we will be able to detect early if the case is stable or is evolving”, he explains.

Other actions against Dengue

According to the director of the Health Surveillance of Brusque, Ariane Fischer, the team of endemic agents has increased from 23 to 37. However, community agents are being trained to support the occurrences. In addition, there is the forecast of purchasing a drone for support.

Ariane points out that the Endemic Diseases Program continues its actions in schools, inspections and in dealing with complaints. The task forces should continue every 15 days, with the support of Tiro de Guerra.

“Found more outbreaks in vases, bottles and caps, small objects that accumulate water. We ask for the attention of the population to collect these objects and eliminate the water”, warns Ariane.

Worrying about next summer

Osvaldo says that the folder is sure that everyone will be able to receive care. However, despite the new and ongoing actions, there is great concern about the future numbers of the disease.

With the arrival of winter, the tendency is for the numbers to decrease. However, if the number of outbreaks does not decrease, the city could experience a major outbreak of dengue between 2022 and 2023.

“If we don’t take care, we’re going to have a dramatic summer. Some more pessimistic analysts say we can beat the Covid-19 numbers. The infected mosquito egg can last for a year. If it is not a collective action, it will be doomed to failure”, he says.

Therefore, to beat dengue, Osvaldo points out that citizen participation is extremely important. “He must look at the house, comb it, and strictly supervise all places where there may be standing water. And call the Surveillance where there is a mosquito focus”, he points out.

Another appeal of the secretary is that the population let the inspection team enter the residence. “Smoking is the last phase, the fight needs to be done by the person at home”, he adds.

