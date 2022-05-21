Celebrate Instant Gaming’s 10th Anniversary and Win a PS5

Instant Gaming is celebrating its 10th anniversary and a milestone as symbolic as this deserves a celebration in equal measure.

From the 20th to the 29th of May, Instant Gaming users can qualify for a series of absolutely desirable prizes, including the most popular (and desired) consoles today: we are talking about a PlayStation 5, Steam Deck, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED.

The PlaySation 5 is probably the most sought after console in recent months, with stock disappearing within seconds whenever new units become available; Xbox Series X and Game Pass are the perfect combination for gamers who want access to a vast catalog of games.

The Steam Deck allows you to play the entire Steam library in portable mode and, with the Nintendo Switch OLED, you can play Super Mario, Zelda, Metroid and Splatoon like never before, on a vibrant 7-inch screen.

To qualify for the prizes, you will then have to participate every day in the giveaways belonging to the days described. For example, to participate in the PlayStation 5 draw, you will have to do so on the 29th. To do so, you will have to access the Instant Gaming website.

Therefore, the prizes that Instant Gaming is offering will be distributed by 10 giveaways in 10 days, making a total of 6,000 euros, and not just for the consoles. You can see them all in the list below:

20 May – 1 Graphic Card Nvidia RTX 3080

21 May – 1 Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34″

22 May – 1 Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 32 GB RAM memory

23 May – 1 Samsung SSD 980 PRO 2T Hard Disk

24 May – 1 Intel Core i9-10900KF 3.70 GHz Processor

25 May – 1 Custom Game Boy Color

May 26 – 1 OLED Switch

May 27 – 1 Xbox Series X

May 28 – 1 Steam Deck

29 May – 1 PlayStation 5 digital

If you want to get your hands on consoles (but also PC components), this is the ideal time. Don’t forget to participate!