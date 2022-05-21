Congress created another problem for SUS, says Setubal

The philanthropist and president of the foundation that manages the Hospital Sabará, in São Paulo, Dr. José Luiz Setubal, told the Economic Radar that the National Congress created yet another problem for the SUS in approving a minimum wage for nursing. Setubal, who was once president of the Santa Casa that works in the SUS, says that it is necessary to readjust the minimum wage for nursing, but the values ​​cannot be the same across the country. Each region of a big city like São Paulo already experiences a different reality, imagine the different regions of the country. setubal reinforces that many hospitals that serve the SUS are very small, are located in small towns, do not have the scale to serve and already survive because many serve the private and the public together. Not to mention that the transfers of resources made by SUS have been frozen for years.

