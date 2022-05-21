Covid ‘resurfaces’ as the main cause of severe acute respiratory syndrome, points out Fiocruz bulletin | Health

Infections by Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19) have again predominated among the occurrences with positive laboratory results for respiratory viruses, according to the new InfoGripe Bulletin from Fiocruz, released this Friday (20).

Covid cases correspond to 41.8% of patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) registered in the last four epidemiological weeks.

Covid-19 test positivity rate goes from 8.5% to 23.6% in one month

Omicron infection does not guarantee immunity against other variants in unvaccinated, study finds

“With this, (Covid) once again exceeds the volume of cases associated with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which corresponded to 36.5% of the total SARS cases with positive laboratory results for respiratory virus among the cases of the last 4 weeks, even though RSV cases are fundamentally restricted to young children. Cases associated with metapneumovirus also show a recent growth, especially in young children”, points out the foundation.

Among the deaths by Srag in the period, Covid has an even greater share: 79.5%. The other viruses account for 4.6% (Influenza A), 0.7% (Influenza B) and 6.6% (Respiratory Syncytial Virus – RSV).

2 of 2 Level of Srag cases in Brazil since 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Fiocruz Level of Srag cases in Brazil since 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Fiocruz

Fiocruz warns that there is a trend of growth in cases of Covid-19 in more than half of the states.

“(…) 18 of the 27 federative units show signs of growth in the long-term trend (last 6 weeks) until week 19: Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Ceará, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais , Paraíba, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Tocantins”, points out the bulletin.

Among the capitals, 21 of the 27 show signs of growth in the long-term trend: Aracaju (SE), Boa Vista (RR), pilot plan and surroundings in Brasília (DF), Cuiabá (MT), Curitiba (PR), Florianópolis ( SC), Fortaleza (CE), Goiânia (GO), João Pessoa (PB) Macapá (AP), Maceió (AL), Manaus (AM), Natal (RN) Palmas (TO), Porto Alegre (RS), Recife ( PE), Rio Branco (AC), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Luís (MA), São Paulo (SP) and Vitória (ES).