Death Stranding 2 practically confirmed by Norman Reedus

In an interview with the Leo Edit website, Norman Reedus practically confirmed Death Stranding 2. Sam Bridges’ interpreter gave more details about the motion capture process in video games and commented on game development alongside Hideo Kojima.

When asked about all of his ongoing projects, the actor confirmed that he’s just “started the second” Death Stranding. According to him, working on the tech demo of Silent Hill (PT) with Kojima was something dazzling and opened doors to enter a “realistic” and “futuristic” universe. Check out a snippet of the conversation below:

Guillermo Del Toro, who gave me my first movie, called me and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy named Hideo Kojima, he’s going to call you, just say yes.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean by just saying yes?’ He says, ‘Stop being an idiot, just say yes’. So I was in San Diego and Hideo came with a big group of people. He’s from Tokyo and he showed me he was working on a game called silent Hill. I was blown away by that and I was like, “yeah, let’s do that.” It’s not Mrs. Pac Man; it’s so realistic, futuristic, complicated and beautiful. I was completely blown away. It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the motion capture sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. So the game came out and it just won all these awards, it was a huge thing, so we started part two [Death Stranding 2] from that.

So far, nothing has been commented on by Kojima Productions.

Blizzard President Praises Death Stranding

Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard, praised Death Stranding and said he had to digest the events of the game after completing the main campaign. According to the executive, Kojima’s title made him cry at various times and led him to participate in “a spectacular journey” with a strong “emotional impact”. Click here to learn more.